Game of Thrones, Netflix and Disney Plus stars are in the cast of Shardlake on ITV 👀

Shardlake has jumped over to ITV after debuting on Disney Plus.

The first series is being broadcast on terrestrial TV in June.

But who are the actors in the show - and why do you recognise them?

The investigation into the murder at Scarnsea will continue in just a few hours as Shardlake and his cocky assistant Jack Barak search for the truth. ITV has picked up the show after its cancellation by Disney Plus.

Based on the best-selling series of books by C.J. Sansom, Shardlake is a four-part mystery set during the Tudor period. The first - and only - season adapts the novel Dissolution, which was released in 2003.

The historical thriller first debuted on Disney Plus more than a year ago - but it has become the latest of the streamers shows to come to ITV. But where do you know the actors from?

Who is in the cast of Shardlake?

The cast features plenty of familiar faces - not least of all Sean Bean. The main cast includes:

Arthur Hughes as Matthew Shardlake

Anthony Boyle as John "Jack" Barak

Sean Bean as Thomas Cromwell

Ruby Ashbourne Serkis as Alice Fewterer

Joe Barber as Novice Simon Whelplay

Miles Barrow as Brother Gabriel

Babou Ceesay as Abbot Fabian

Peter Firth as Thomas Howard, 3rd Duke of Norfolk

Paul Kaye as Brother Jerome

Mike Noble as Master Bugge

David Pearse as Brother Edwig

Irfan Shamji as Brother Guy

Matthew Steer as Dr. Goodhap

Brian Vernel as Prior Mortimus

Michael Rivers as Robin Singleton

Ken Nwosu as Snook

Hilary Tones as Old Annie

Kimberley Nixon as Joan

Alex Lowe as Brother Andrew

Toby Eden as young Shardlake

Where do you know Shardlake cast from?

A look at Shardlake episode 2. | The Forge/Runaway Fridge/ITV

Sean Bean obviously needs no introduction - having played iconic roles such as Sharpe in the ITV series and Boromir in Lord of the Rings. He was also recently in BBC’s This City is Ours as well as the first season of the acclaimed drama Time.

Arthur Hughes - who is playing Shardlake himself - has had roles on Netflix and BBC in his career so far. He played Liam Ashby in the Jenna Coleman-fronted series The Jetty in 2024, as well as Ryan McDaniel in The Innocents back in 2018.

In the Shardlake novels, the titular character has a hunchback and Arthur Hughes has radial dysplasia affecting his right arm.

Rounding out the main cast is Anthony Boyle, who you may recognise from Apple TV’s Masters of the Air - from the people behind Band of Brothers. He also had roles in films such as The Lost City of Z, Tolkien and 2023’s Tetris.

During 2024, Anthony also had roles in another Apple TV series Manhunt - playing President Lincoln’s assassin John Wilkes Booth. He also played Brendan Hughes in Disney Plus’ Say Nothing.

What time is Shardlake on ITV and how to watch?

The historical thriller will continue tonight (June 16) on ITV1/ STV with the second episode out of four. It is set to start at 9pm and the episode will last for approximately an hour, finishing at around 10pm.

For viewers who can’t stand the weekly wait to find out what happens next on Shardlake, the full boxset is available to watch on ITVX/ STV Player already. It is also available on Disney Plus, having debuted on the streaming service last year.

Will there be another series of Shardlake?

After making its debut on Disney Plus last year, it was revealed back in January that Shardlake would not be returning for a second season. The show only adapted the first of seven books in the series.

A rep for the streamer told Variety: “‘Shardlake’ will also not be returning for a second season on the service. We’d like to thank Stephen Butchard who adapted the late C.J. Sansom’s beloved novel for the screen, the entire cast – led by the outstanding Arthur Hughes – and crew, and our production partners The Forge and Runaway Fridge.”

Disney Plus also confirmed that superhero comedy Extraordinary would not be coming back for a third series.

