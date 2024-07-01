Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There is a good reason why some tennis fans queued outside Wimbledon since 5:30am.

Wimbledon, one of the biggest tennis tournaments on the ATP calendar, begins today as Carlos Alcaraz and Markéta Vondroušová look to defend their crowns.

There is also mounting speculation after surgery if Sir Andy Murray, former British number one and two-time winner of Wimbledon, will be able to compete this year in what “could” be his final appearance in singles competition at the Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But much like those queues people found attending Glastonbury Festival over last weekend, there are lines from the early hours of Monday morning outside SW19 as many look to try and claim some of the best seats in the house after the public ballot.

But if people have already bought their tickets to this year’s championships, with world number one Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek the number one seeds this year, then why are there large queues outside the vaunted venue - with someone even describing them as “British airport” rivalling.

Well, there is a good reason, and it’s a seasoned social media user who explained on Reddit when answering someone regarding tips for their first time at Wimbledon.

So - why the queue in North London?

Why are there large queues on the first day of Wimbledon 2024?

Spectators queue in Wimbledon park ahead of day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A post on the Wimbledon subreddit asked what time people should head to the courts to avoid queues, which gives details as to why, despite ticketing being allocated from the public ballot, there are such delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“​​I’ve queued over the years (since about 2001!) The consensus so far feels about right: Joining the queue super early in the morning (eg. 5.30 am will likely result in you getting a ‘tier 2’ show court (eg. Court 2, 3, 12 & 18). In week 1 of the tournament, you will see fantastic tennis on the courts and well-known names.”

“Ground passes: I’ve been able to join the queue at breakfast time 7-8am and get ground passes for the same day. You’ll still need to queue for 3-4 hours! Show courts: Requires overnight queuing, but in my opinion, it’s worth it. Go with a friend (or meet friends in the queue!), pitch a tent, order a Deliveroo straight to your spot in the queue, treat it like camping (take ear plugs!)”

“They reserve some of the best, front row seats for hardcore queuers, so if you’re prepared to endure 15-17 hours queuing, you can expect to have some of the best seats in the house on centre or court 1.”

So despite the public ballot and the pricey options of getting a ticket from several AELTC-approved ticketing outlets, it’s still a lottery pick at times to get the desired match you want - almost akin to getting at the start of a queue for a concert to get “prime real estate” for viewing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad