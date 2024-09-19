Leamington Art Gallery and Museum celebrates 25 years with new exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leamington Art Gallery & Museum has proudly announced a special exhibition celebrating its 25th anniversary at the Royal Pump Rooms.

Opening this Autumn, the exhibition marks a quarter century of the gallery’s role in reflecting the town’s rich history and vibrant artistic culture since it first welcomed visitors in the summer of 1999.

The exhibition, which will run from October 4 to January 12, will be divided into three distinct sections, exploring the key themes of Leamington’s heritage and artistic growth.

Visitors will also have the chance to view a curated selection of 25 objects from the gallery’s extensive collection of nearly 2,800 items, amassed over the past 25 years.

A piece from the exhibition. Picture supplied.

Highlights include a sculpture by Sir Terry Frost, Randolph Turpin’s training gloves, a painting by renowned camouflage artist Dorothy Anan, and memorabilia from the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

This display will raise questions around the nature of collections, examining what is collected, why, and who is represented.

Curator Victoria Slade said: “We’re excited to mark this significant milestone with an exhibition that both celebrates the diversity of our collection and reflects on its evolution over the past 25 years.

"Each item on display tells a story about Leamington’s rich artistic and cultural heritage and we hope to inspire visitors to think more deeply about the role of art and objects in shaping local history.”

In addition to the collection display, the gallery has invited 25 artists, including recent winners of the OPEN 2024 exhibition, to display and sell their work in a dedicated pop-up shop within the exhibition space.

The exhibition will also feature a special display by Mark Elsmore, winner of the OPEN 2022.