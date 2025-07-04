Shelling out £171 for a ticket. Another £300 on trains, pints, merch, and a hotel you’ll barely sleep in. And that’s before you’ve even had a bite to eat.

Being an Oasis fan in 2025 doesn’t come cheap – but a fast-food chain is making sure at least one part of the day goes easy on the wallet.

As fans queued outside Cardiff’s Principality Stadium for the opening night of the Oasis reunion tour, Subway rolled in with the ultimate support act: free Subs!

The popular restaurant chain parked up its food truck in Cardiff City Centre this morning, serving up free sandwiches to hungry gig-goers.

To celebrate the long-awaited comeback tour, Subway has launched a special, one-day-only menu.

The truck itself is dressed for the occasion, featuring witty branding like “You gotta (free) roll with it” and “Definitely, Maybe Hungry?” – a nod to the fandom and their rumbling stomachs.

Don’t Look Back in Banger – aka The Big Breakwich - A full English in a Sub, with sausage, bacon, hashbrowns, poached eggs, American-style cheese and ketchup

Cluck’n’Roll Star – aka Rotisserie Style Chicken & Guac – Stuffed with rotisserie style chicken, guacamole, American-style cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, red peppers and crispy onions

Deli with it – aka Italian B.M.T. – A loud, chaotic legend of a Sub. Pepperoni, salami and ham with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and chipotle south west sauce

For vegetarians, The Masterplant - aka the Plant Patty will also be available, packed with plant patties, vegan cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, garlic and herb and sweet onion sauce

Kirstey Elston,Senior Director, EMEA at Subway, said: “Oasis fans have already spent big to be part of this epic night – so we're picking up the tab for the pre-show Subs. Whether you’ve followed them for decades or you’re here for the throwback, come find us in Cardiff and grab a bite on us.”

Subway is also rewarding their Subway Rewards® members with the opportunity to choose how much they save - offering 10% off in-store orders, or an even bigger saving off 20% off when ordering ahead on the Subway® App. Whichever you choose, these delicious savings are on the menu until 8th July. To redeem, download the Subway® App: www.subway.com/en-gb/downloadapp