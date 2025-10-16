Author of empowering children’s book to host reading at Kenilworth Books this October Half Term
Polly Dhaliwal will host a free half-term book reading at Kenilworth Books on Tuesday 28 October from 10am to 12pm, inviting local children and families to discover The Girl and Her Globe — a joyful new story following a young girl as she travels the world, learning about friendship, culture and courage.
The reading is part of a wider movement Polly founded called Girls in Movement, which works to empower girls through storytelling, skills-building, and education. Inspired by her own grandmother’s dream of becoming a teacher — a dream she was never able to fulfil — Polly began Girls in Movement to help the next generation of girls access opportunities in school and beyond.
The book is aimed at girls aged 7–11 and encourages curiosity, self-belief and global citizenship. All proceeds go toward educational initiatives supporting girls in underserved communities around the world.
This event is free to attend and copies of the book will be available to purchase and have signed on the day.
For more information, visit www.girlsinmovement.com