Author of empowering children’s book to host reading at Kenilworth Books this October Half Term

By Polly Dhaliwal
Published 16th Oct 2025, 11:20 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 11:24 BST
Girl and Her Globe
Polly Dhaliwal, author of The Girl and Her Globe and founder of Girls in Movement, is hosting a free children's book reading at Kenilworth Books on Tuesday 28 October from 10am to 12pm. The event invites young readers to explore themes of friendship, confidence, and global adventure through the story of a curious young girl navigating the world.

The reading is part of a wider movement Polly founded called Girls in Movement, which works to empower girls through storytelling, skills-building, and education. Inspired by her own grandmother’s dream of becoming a teacher — a dream she was never able to fulfil — Polly began Girls in Movement to help the next generation of girls access opportunities in school and beyond.

The book is aimed at girls aged 7–11 and encourages curiosity, self-belief and global citizenship. All proceeds go toward educational initiatives supporting girls in underserved communities around the world.

This event is free to attend and copies of the book will be available to purchase and have signed on the day.

For more information, visit www.girlsinmovement.com

