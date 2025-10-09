Crystal Palaces and World Fairs 1851-1900
Jonathan Meyer, our expert speaker who has worked for the great auction houses of Bonham's, The Fine Art Auction house and Sotheby's will give a lively illustrated talk about World Fairs from 1851-1900.
Did you know that parts of the Statue of Liberty were shown in Philadelphia and Paris or that Mr. Otis patented the lift at the New York fair paving the way for skyscrapers?
Join the friendly and welcoming Art Society, Rugby on Thursday 23rd October at 7.30pm in the Benn Hall, Newbold road, CV212LN to find out much more. Doors open at 7.00 and wine and juice is for sale. Further details details www.theartsocietyrugby.org.uk. Admission £8.00 and £2.00 students