Crystal Palaces and World Fairs 1851-1900

The Crystal Palace housed the treasures and inventions of the British Empire and crowds flocked to marvel at the exhibits.

You may have been to the N. E. C. to shop until you drop or to marvel at the latest gadgets. Find out about the origin of trade fairs by coming to an illustrated talk about World Fairs starting with the Crystal Palace of 1851 at the Art Society in Rugby.

Jonathan Meyer, our expert speaker who has worked for the great auction houses of Bonham's, The Fine Art Auction house and Sotheby's will give a lively illustrated talk about World Fairs from 1851-1900.

Did you know that parts of the Statue of Liberty were shown in Philadelphia and Paris or that Mr. Otis patented the lift at the New York fair paving the way for skyscrapers?

Join the friendly and welcoming Art Society, Rugby on Thursday 23rd October at 7.30pm in the Benn Hall, Newbold road, CV212LN to find out much more. Doors open at 7.00 and wine and juice is for sale. Further details details www.theartsocietyrugby.org.uk. Admission £8.00 and £2.00 students