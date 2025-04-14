Great British Food Festival arrives at Holdenby House this June

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northampton’s premier food and drink festival arrives at Holdenby House this June 14-15. The culinary event will see a whole roster of chefs and food experts ready to demonstrate tricks of the trade alongside street food vendors preparing the most mouth-watering global cuisine over the weekend.

The Artisan Market is a great way to discover new producers including vegan and gluten-free treats amongst the many stalls. Local traders include Punjaban, based in Wellingborough, who make authentic Punjabi sauces. Set up by Charlie Sapal in 2010 the family business makes authentic curry sauces using the finest ingredients.

Charlie says: “It all began when my son went to university, and I would make batches of sauce so he could eat well when he was there. I discovered he was selling them for beer money to other students. We realised there was a demand for our delicious sauce, and we went into business.

“Our sauces use the finest ingredients to create authentic meals. Every jar is lovingly handmade with care and attention as if I was making it for my son. We are looking forward to the festival and we will also be selling Indian street food such as samosas and bhajis.”

The Chilli Challenge at Great British Food Festival

Chef demonstrations will include qualified clinical nutritionist, Eva Humphries, who is committed to inspiring audiences to create meals from seasonal British produce, that are big on flavour and still meet your nutrient needs.

Eva brings years of experience and knowledge to the table and has an MSc in clinical nutrition. She says: "Cookery demonstrations are such a great opportunity to pick up new skills and learn insider tips on making our food more delicious and nutritious. Unlike recipe books or social media, live demonstrations offer an immersive experience with an expert. In my case, I help you make healthy food genuinely tasty, so it turns into delicious food with the side benefit of it being good for you.

“My mother was in the military, so I grew up in boarding school. When I left, I had no idea how to cook. I used to go to the butcher and ask for something to make for dinner. He was really helpful, and I remember one day he gave me diced lamb and he realised I didn’t know how to cook it, so he gave me a spice packet with a recipe on the back and told he how to make a hot pot.

“We have lost that knowledge exchange with most people shopping in supermarkets and leading busy lives. I make sure it’s straight forward, delicious, and good for you.”

Mark Bonito at Great British Food Festival

There’s plenty of space to explore the magnificent estate at Holdenby House. Once the largest private house in Elizabethan England, Holdenby House boasts a fascinating history, including ties to King James I and King Charles I. Stroll through the meticulously maintained Grade I listed gardens, featuring the serene Walled Garden, the romantic Rose Garden, and the peaceful King Charles Walk.

Mark Bonito from Vanlife Eats will be sharing his recipes inspired by travel and adventure from his van. He knows a thing or two about the best tools to cook with for small spaces on the move and how to bring food alive with flavour. Mark has Italian heritage, and his family are from the village of Minori on the Amalfi coast – legendary for its cuisine. His grandfather worked alongside Gennaro Contaldo – Jamie Oliver’s mentor.

Mark says: “I’ve been around the UK in the van trying regional flavours and food from our shores. My love of cooking comes from my Italian family, which instilled in me a passion for great food and hosting guests for dinner. The twist is that I do this from my van. It’s incredible what you can make. I’m so excited about coming to Holdenby House this June and I’ll be demonstrating dishes like Turkish flatbread, pasta and Korean chicken.”

The family behind the Great British Food Festival are celebrating 15 years of hosting the popular events and will be going all out to make this year extra special.

Eva Humphries at Great British Food Festival

Janine Maycock says: “Holdenby House is such a fantastic setting. Visitors get to experience high quality food and drink in one of the most beautiful country house estates in England. The festival aims to bring people together through a shared love of food and offers a range of activities including the legendary Cake-Off, Foraging Walks, and more. With plenty of bars, a local crafts and gift marquee and a vast artisan market of over 100 stalls showcasing the best local produce, visitors are in for a treat.

“Access to this stunning location is included in the ticket and Holdenby provides an iconic backdrop for a great day out.”

Live music will be performed throughout the weekend from a diverse range of artists including DRS. There is a play area and kids cookery classes, making it a winning day out for families and the event is dog friendly so there’s no need to rush back home.

Details: Great British Food Festival Holdenby House, Northampton

June 14th and June 15th from 10am until 5pm

Tickets are available here https://greatbritishfoodfestival.com/tickets.php

Social media Instagram @greatbritishfoodfestival

