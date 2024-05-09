Jackdaw With Crowbar, Satsangi, The Rollocks, Trojan Pony - Sat 25/05, The Tin Music & Arts Coventry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Strange Adventures - Sonic Blisters are assured - The Strange Adventures spaceship is landing in Coventry carrying a wonderful mix of noise rock, shoegaze, gritty inner city psycho-delia, spacey psych n’ roll with Sanskrit vibes, electropunkfunk with camouflage drummers mixing bass culture, performance artists and live sculpture.

Performances will start at 7.15pm and finish 11, the Strange Adventures rocket ship will then fly off to another dimension.

Jackdaw With Crowbar - The Lobby Group inc.

Expect bass driven contemporary electropunkfunk - Because You're Worth It... and expect dramatic shenanigans on and off stage, including the 'soon to be' familiar unexpected troupe of camouflage drummers. Plus, and for the second time since the ground breaking show with Stewart Lee back in February they are introducing new collaborators, entering their 7th dimension not only are they presenting some familiar classics and a healthy dose of new audio and visual material there's a treat in store for anyone that likes to mix their bass culture with live sculpture!!!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jackdaw With Crowbar In Action

”The best thing to come out of Leamington since the Grand Union Canal” Stewart Lee

“The guitarist plays magnificent slide and shred” Thurston Moore

“Thought they were shit, they thought they were shit, the audience thought they were groovy” Steven Wells NME

https://www.jackdawwithcrowbar.net/

Event Poster

Satsangi

Pysch-n-roll, often raucous, sometimes transient

Satsangi, with roots in Kerala South India, are based in the Leamington Spa. They gig internationally with a sound melding together rock, punk, jazz, psychedelia, ragas and traditional Indian music. The band are signed with Mr Babu (New York / Mumbai) and featured in Rolling Stone magazine. Satsangi have been invited to support The Kills, The Dandy Warhols, The Primitives, Dr Feelgood, The Bonnevilles, Dirty Sound Magnet and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It all started when Mother was singing classical Indian ragas, upstairs I was listening to Led Zeppelin, wondering what it would sound like if Kishori Amonkar sang with the B-52's" Sujatha Menon

“Iodine is an awesome song” Talvin Singh

"A crunchy meld of new wave and punk riffs" Rolling Stone Magazine

"I feel like I could play that for the next hour or so, but then I'd lose my job, she sounds brilliant her name is Sujatha Menon, she's the lead singer of Satsangi"

Bobby Friction - BBC Asian Network

Ultraviolet – Satsangi (Mr Babu) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=tQ5-rWBz4ek

The Rollocks

A little bit hairy, a little bit lairy (a tiny bit fairy…)

Inner city psycho-delia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formed in 2022, The Rollocks have since taken the Coventry music scene hostage with their raucous and sassy, glamorous-but-gritty, psycho-delic hard rock experience.Bearing a wide range of influences such as Tina Turner, Black Sabbath, Etta James, Iggy Pop, Motorhead, Aretha Franklin and Sex Pistols to name a few. In the short space of a year, The Rollocks have sold out local venues (including their bars) and have an ever-increasing fan base containing people from all walks of life. Their songs are ferociously hook-laden and catchy. Their performances are wild and hypnotic. Their members are working-class artists who demand to be heard.

Trojan Pony