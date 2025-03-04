Festival in Rugby is a celebration of culture and creativity

A celebration of culture and creativity is taking place in Rugby in June.

Festival on The Close returns to the grounds of Rugby School from June 21 – 26.

With large screens, bars and food stalls open throughout the evenings, festival-goers can soak up the vibrant atmosphere and enjoy the shows from the comfort of their own rugs or deckchairs.

The festival kicks off on Saturday, June 21, at 8pm with Manford’s Comedy Club, a night of laughter in support of Cancer Research UK. Hosted by MC Barry Dodds, the evening features hilarious performances from Babatunde Aleshe, Charlie Lewis, and headline act Maisie Adam.

On Sunday, June 22, at 8pm, get ready to dance the night away with a Jo Whiley DJ Set, supported by electric string quartet Stringfever. Jo Whiley, a broadcasting icon, will spin an eclectic mix of singalong anthems and party hits, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

Stringfever will start the evening off, with Jo Whiley taking to the stage at approximately 8.45pm.

Monday, June 23, at 8pm brings the internationally acclaimed BBC Big Band and conductor Barry Forgie to the stage for a celebration of swing legends. Two wonderful vocalists will join the band; Iain Mackenzie and Emer McParland. Prepare to be delighted by one of the world’s leading jazz orchestras.

Tuesday, June 24, at 8pm features the hilarious and musically gifted The Horne Section.

Known as ‘Britain’s Funniest Band’ (The Guardian), Alex Horne and his band will deliver their HitShow, promising an evening of laughter and musical mayhem.

The organisers will be adding to the already exciting lineup with the announcement of further acts at the end of March.

Festival Manager Amie Johnson said: “We are incredibly excited to bring such a diverse and high-calibre lineup to Rugby for Festival on The Close 2025. From comedy to DJ sets, big band swing to hilarious musical theatre, there’s something for everyone.

"We’re also thrilled to support Cancer Research UK and partner with local youth group the Bradby Club.”

Festival Directors Tim Coker and Richard Tanner said the festival, now in its eighth year, continues to grow.

They said: “Not only attracting world-class arts and culture to Rugby, but also offering thousands of local school children the chance to engage in free creative workshops throughout the week as part of our on-going partnership with local schools.

"The work that the festival does in our community is something we at Rugby School are incredibly proud of, and we look forward to inspiring more children and adults this year in our most ambitious festival yet.”

Find out more and purchase tickets from: www.ticketsource.co.uk/thefestivalontheclose