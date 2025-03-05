West Brom football legend in Leamington Spa
Our special guest at our March 13th meeting is Len Cantello, a true West Brom legend from the 60s and 70s. He also played for England under 21s.
Joining Len from the National Football Museum will be Allan Maull. Allan is bringing a few exhibits with him and he will also tell the story of how the World Cup was stolen in 1966 (he is bringing the original ransom note!)
A must event for all football fans, doors open from 6pm for a 7pm start.
Warwick and District branch of the West Bromwich Albion Supporters club, meet every two months at Whitnash Sports & Social Club.