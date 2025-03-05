West Brom football legend in Leamington Spa

Former Baggie, Len Cantello

West Brom legend Len Cantello will be the special guest at the Warwick Baggies on March 13th.

Our special guest at our March 13th meeting is Len Cantello, a true West Brom legend from the 60s and 70s. He also played for England under 21s.

Joining Len from the National Football Museum will be Allan Maull. Allan is bringing a few exhibits with him and he will also tell the story of how the World Cup was stolen in 1966 (he is bringing the original ransom note!)

A must event for all football fans, doors open from 6pm for a 7pm start.

Warwick and District branch of the West Bromwich Albion Supporters club, meet every two months at Whitnash Sports & Social Club.