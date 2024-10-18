Windmill Farming joint venture launches in Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Windmill Farming, a joint venture farming initiative, officially launches on 14th November, 2024 at Squab Hall Farm near Bishops Tachbrook.

Local farmers and landowners have been invited to attend a special presentation entitled ‘Growing Together: Unlocking the Power of Joint Venture Farming’.

The Windmill Farming Joint Venture has evolved from a pilot initiative spearheaded by TI Evans & Son in 2011 in partnership with a local farm in Gaydon. On the back of this successful venture, another Chesterton farm partner joined the group in 2015. While the original partner has exited due to the sale of land, C.H. Warhurst & Sons remains in the group, with the partnership, combined, now farming 670 hectares of land.

With proven mutual benefits, the concept has been the precursor to the launch of the newly branded Windmill Farming Joint Venture and a dedicated website www.windmillfarming.co.uk for interested parties to learn more about this experienced partnership and apply for membership.

Windmill Farming launches in Warwickshire

Joint venture farming is proving to deliver a multitude of benefits to farmers who face uncertainty and challenges in modern-day agriculture. Rising costs of machinery, fuel and labour, fluctuating markets and environmental pressures, as well as policy changes, are all common pressures. Through the collaboration that joint venture farming brings, farmers can pool their resources with benefits that can boost operational efficiency and profitability, as well as quality of life through greater access to farm labour and administrative support. Significantly, farmers retain 100% of any profits they make, with the ability to still make independent input purchasing and selling decisions, while helping to make their farms more sustainable for the future.

The Windmill Farming group, currently made up of two arable farming businesses employing a full-time farm manager and an arable operative, is now looking to grow its farming community in Warwickshire and invites new members with arable land to the fold.

Speakers at the event ‘Growing Together: Unlocking the Power of Joint Venture Farming’ include George Badger from Ceres Rural who discusses the pros and cons of different farming models, followed by a presentation by Martin Downes, Farm Manager of Windmill Farming about the practicalities of being in a joint venture. Martin, with a broad depth of experience spanning more than 20 years, has a comprehensive knowledge of modern farming and firmly believes in the merits that collaboration can bring to the farming community.

The event showcases an innovative approach to managing farmland to overcome modern-day challenges. Any potential member wishing to attend the event should register their interest by emailing: [email protected]

Date: 14 November 2024

Venue: Squab Hall Farm Conference Room, Squab Hall, Bishops Tachbrook, Nr Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV33 9QB

Times 10am – 12pm followed by lunch.