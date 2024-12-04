Asda is reminding customers that they have just over four weeks to convert Christmas rewards into vouchers.

Nearly 5million customers are guaranteed money off their Christmas shopping this year, having spent almost a year saving up for the festivities using Asda Rewards Christmas Saver Cashpot.

Some customers will have saved enough to guarantee them an entirely ‘free Christmas dinner’.

Asda announced the re-launch of its Christmas Saver Cashpot back in January this year, following its popularity in 2023. The earlier start meant more time for customers to build up even bigger savings to spread the cost of Christmas.

The number of shoppers using the Asda Rewards Christmas Saver Cashpot to save is up +176% year on year, with already £3.2 million more in Cashpots this year versus 2023.

And the supermarket has urged customers to convert their Asda Rewards Christmas Saver Cashpot into vouchers before it expires on December 31.

Around 750,000 savvy shoppers have already started doing this, and so far, the average voucher created is £20 which customers are redeeming to reduce their grocery bill this festive season and help them to prepare for the big day.

To create a voucher, customers must go to the wallet section of the Asda Rewards app and select "Create Voucher” and then confirm the amount they’d like to spend from their Christmas Saver Cashpot. If heading into store, customers are advised to create their vouchers before, to save time at checkout. Any vouchers within a customers’ wallet in the Asda Rewards app will be automatically applied to online orders.

This Christmas, Asda is offering British Turkey at the price of £3/kg and shoppers planning to put their savings towards this will be able to pre-order their fresh turkeys on asda.com until 11:59pm on Friday December 15.

These will be delivered (or available via click and collect) between December 21-23. Over one million home delivery and click and collect slots will be available in the week leading up to Christmas.