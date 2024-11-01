Jet sets the standard for the management of road planings

Non-hazardous planings (17-03-02) have fallen within the waste regulations for some time, however adherence to this has been mixed across the industry.

Non-hazardous planings (17-03-02) have fallen within the waste regulations for some time, however adherence to this has been mixed across the industry. Jet Plant Hire Ltd has taken compliance a step further by adding its own strict regulations to the management of non-hazardous planings.

Jet – headquartered in Evesham but operating nationally, are well-known throughout the industry for pushing the boundaries and going the extra mile in terms of safety and compliance.

It is a legal requirement for all movements of road planings to be documented in a set format and only transferred to a location registered with the Environment Agency. These records have to be transparent and remain available.

500m Planer

Road planings have a value and this has ‘blurred’ the perception of them being a waste and instead being considered a product. The Environment Agency are very clear that they can only become a product after they have been through an approved, controlled process. Anyone not producing, moving or disposing road planings in accordance with the Environment Agency waste regulations is acting illegally and is at risk of prosecution and substantial penalties.

Jet’s comprehensive paperwork ensures meticulous tracking of every step in the planing process. From removal by the onsite team, to driver responsibility and sign off by the end user, Jet ensures strict compliance. This provides complete transparency and accountability throughout the process.

The company goes out of its way to ensure that every planing sales customer has all of the relevant and correct permit/WEX (waste exemption) documentation. In the event they do not have one then Jet will raise one on their behalf, ensuring that all sites are legally compliant.

Jet’s management team also guarantees complete traceability of all materials, tracking their journey from origin to destination. By carefully tracking the origin of planings and potential destinations on Google Maps, as well as minimising travel distances for repurposing, Jet also significantly reduces vehicle emissions.

Jet Plant Hire Planer

By repurposing 100% of road planings, hazardous or not, Jet is actively recycling and aiming to help conserve natural resources, aligning with its strong environmental responsibility goals.

Tina Greenhill, Business Improvement Director at Jet, commented: "We’re proud to be completely transparent with everything we do at Jet. We aim to lead the way in terms of the way things should be done, not because we have to, but because we want to.

“All deliveries of road planings are accompanied by a waste transfer note (WTN) to account for all planings. Even though it’s not a legal requirement, we complete a WTN for any planings that are left on site to ensure everything is traceable. These are completed by our drivers and sent in at the end of the day, where they are checked for compliance and recorded on our compliant tip ticket spreadsheet.

“If any non-compliant tickets are found, the driver is reminded of the requirements and refresher training is carried out where necessary. WTN compliance is one of our environmental objectives and is recorded and discussed at our monthly environment meetings.”

Jet’s unwavering commitment to sustainable practices and excellence in planing management solutions reinforces its position as an industry leader, setting the benchmark for others to follow.