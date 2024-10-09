Mode Transport Planning and New Futures Nepal announce a new pioneering ESG partnership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mode Transport Planning, a leader in transportation planning, highway design and civil engineering, is proud to announce a strategic ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) partnership with New Futures Nepal, a UK-based charity committed to empowering disadvantaged Nepalese children and adults through health, education, and independence.

This partnership exemplifies both organisations' commitment to sustainability, social responsibility, and ethical governance, while driving significant change in supporting vulnerable people and communities.

A Win-Win Partnership for Social Good

The collaboration between Mode Transport Planning and New Futures Nepal represents a unique opportunity for both organisations to work together towards shared ESG goals.

Andrew Small (left) and David Frisby EBC trek training together in The Lakes

David Frisby, Managing Director of Mode Transport Planning, said: "At Mode Transport Planning, we recognize the growing importance of ESG considerations for our stakeholders. Partnering with New Futures Nepal allows us to further embed our commitment to positive social impact and environmental sustainability, while engaging our employees and customers in meaningful change. This collaboration also helps us meet our long-term goals for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and strengthens our reputation as a purpose-driven business."

Empowering New Futures Nepal’s Mission

For New Futures Nepal, this partnership provides critical financial support and access to valuable resources that will enable it to expand its community outreach and support disadvantaged groups.

Andrew Small, Chair of New Futures Nepal, shared: "We are thrilled to partner with Mode Transport Planning in this exciting ESG initiative. This collaboration will not only provide vital resources for our work but also help us engage new supporters and create a lasting impact on the communities we serve. We look forward to working together to achieve our shared vision for a more equitable and sustainable future."

David Frisby (left) and the Mode cycle team fundraising team

Driving Sustainable and Ethical Business Practices

Through this partnership, Mode Transport Planning aims to:

Enhance its ESG profile: Meeting the expectations of consumers, investors, and regulators for sustainable, ethical business practices.

Engage employees and customers: Creating opportunities for employees to contribute through workplace fundraising, volunteering, and awareness initiatives.

Strengthen brand reputation: Demonstrating commitment to the environment, social equity, and responsible governance, which can attract new customers, investors, and talent.

Meanwhile, New Futures Nepal will:

Gain financial support and resources: Ensuring the sustainability of its programs and enabling further expansion of its impact.

Benefit from business expertise: Leveraging Mode Transport Planning’s skills and networks to improve operational efficiency and reach more people in need.

Increase visibility: Expanding its audience through co-branded campaigns and joint initiatives with Mode Transport Planning.