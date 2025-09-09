Rising star in the charity sector: Phoenix Humphreys shortlisted for Woman Who Solopreneur Awards 2025

The finalists for the Woman Who Solopreneur Awards 2025 have been revealed, recognising and celebrating inspirational women who are driving change in business and beyond. Amongst the impressive finalists is Phoenix Humphreys, founder of Raise to Rise.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched in early 2024, Raise to Rise was founded with a clear mission: to make fundraising support more accessible and affordable for small and emerging charities. With 96% of UK-registered charities considered “small” yet facing a collective £4.6 billion funding shortfall in the past year, Phoenix set out to fill a critical gap that she had witnessed first-hand.

Now entering only its second year of business, Raise to Rise has already supported over 20 charities and helped secure an incredible £163,760 in funding. Clients span diverse causes, from mental health and community hubs to animal welfare and veteran support projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phoenix’s approach goes far beyond bid writing. She combines professional expertise with a collaborative, mentoring style, giving charity leaders the tools and confidence to continue succeeding well beyond a single application. This emphasis on empowerment has earned Phoenix recognition as both a champion for small charities and a role model for women building purpose-led businesses.

Phoenix Humphreys – Raise to Rise One to Watch 2024 | Double Finalist 2025

Her achievements have not gone unnoticed. Phoenix was named One to Watch 2024 in the Woman Who Solopreneur Awards, a recognition that came with high praise.

Sandra Garlick MBE, Founder of Woman Who, said: “It was a delight to see Phoenix named by the Judges as a one to watch for the valuable work she does. I wish her every success in the months ahead.”

The judges also highlighted Phoenix’s impact, commenting: “Phoenix is a fabulous advocate for charities and tirelessly works to break down the injustices within the charity sector. Her work helping to find funding is awe-inspiring. The judges are excited to see what Phoenix achieves next.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In early 2025, Phoenix was further recognised as one of the #iAlso100 by f:Entrepreneur, which celebrates women who inspire, juggle multiple roles, and create meaningful impact.

Proudly Named ‘One to Watch’ – Woman Who Solopreneur Awards 2024

Reflecting on being named a finalist for the 2025 Awards, Phoenix said: “It’s an incredible honour to be recognised in the Woman Who Solopreneur Awards 2025. To have achieved this in just my second year of business is a huge milestone. Raise to Rise is about empowering the causes that matter most and ensuring small charities feel seen, supported, and capable of thriving, even in challenging times. This recognition isn’t just for me – it’s for every small charity working tirelessly to change lives.”

Sandra Garlick MBE, founder of the Woman Who Awards, shared the vision behind creating these awards:

“I created these Awards to address all the bad experiences I’d had when entering other awards. I wanted to create something different—where every woman (and man too) who enters and attends is celebrated, recognised, and valued. Everyone gets their moment on stage and that all-important photo. These Awards are about celebrating success and creating opportunities to inspire and connect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Woman Who Solopreneur Awards is now firmly established as a platform for recognising role models who are redefining what it means to succeed in business.

Phoenix & Summer | We’re Here to Help Small Charities Thrive

For Phoenix, this finalist recognition is another step in a journey defined by resilience, purpose, and impact. As Raise to Rise continues into its second year, her commitment remains clear: to bridge the funding gap for small charities, amplify their voices, and celebrate the passion that drives them.

The winners will be announced at the Woman Who Achieves Awards Celebration Lunch later this year, where Phoenix will join other finalists on stage to be celebrated for their achievements.