Severn Trent launches Midlands Employer Alliance to get young, unemployed and ‘forgotten’ into work

Severn Trent and the ReGenerate charity have launched a new groundbreaking and inclusive Midlands Employer Alliance to get the young, unemployed and ‘forgotten’ into work. The business consortium includes some of the biggest companies in the region, including the NEC Group, Birmingham Airport, Cadent, Wincanton, Pertemps, Kier, Greene King, Culina and Unipart. Together they hope to help thousands more people into work by boosting job skills and creating career opportunities by sharing knowledge and ideas and using targeted recruitment of people from marginalised groups, or those facing barriers to work.

The Alliance was unveiled by Severn Trent Chief Executive Liv Garfield at a stakeholder event at Birmingham Council house On Friday.

The Alliance is now launching a website which includes a rallying call for other companies to sign up to the group.

ReGenerate previously shone a light on the need for new inclusive employment solutions with the publication of its Good Jobs Project. The national report highlighted the huge opportunity businesses have to fill vacancies and support society by working with marginalised and often forgotten groups, such as the long-term unemployed, first-time job seekers, prison leavers, the care experienced and those who are neurodivergent or disabled.

Neil Morrison, Severn Trent’s HR Director, said: "When it comes to inclusive recruitment, collaboration is key. That's why together with ReGenerate, we've formed the Midlands Employer Alliance.

“As a strong coalition of leading employers who have joined forces to recruit more marginalised talent, we want to inspire others in the region to do the same. We don't want to be another talking shop - we want to drive action on the ground, transforming the lives of prison leavers, care experienced and others, ultimately driving greater prosperity in the region."

Antoinette Farrell-Jones, People Director at Birmingham Airport, said: “It’s refreshing to leave competitiveness at the door and work together with passionate people on a project with a high purpose. It has been great to see how much we can learn from each other.”

A Wincanton spokesperson said: “Joining the Alliance has not only strengthened our commitment to ethical employment practices, positioning us as a leader in our industry, it has reinforced our commitment to making a positive impact in our community. We wholeheartedly encourage other businesses to become involved for the immense benefits it brings."

The Good Jobs Project previously revealed Birmingham’s employment rate was at66%, which is lower than national average at 74.8%, yet vacancies still remain stubbornly high.

Severn Trent has previously pledged to support 100,000 people into work and out of water poverty by helping to tackle some of the underlying causes of poverty. The company has previously staged Big Boost for Birmingham and Derby events, showcasing job and training opportunities, and has also run employment programmes for those who are care experienced or have left prison.

Severn Trent has also recently taken on nearly 100 new apprentices and is also boosting work experience placements to 500 per year, aimed largely at youngsters from disadvantaged communities. Research shows that young people who had higher employer engagement, like undertaking work experience, are 86% less likely to end up not in education, employment or training (NEET).

The Midlands Employee Alliance launch came a week after new West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker revealed plans to create 3,000 new job opportunities by linking up with business, including Severn Trent. He attended the Alliance launch, along with more than 60 Birmingham city councillors and other civic dignitaries.

Harry Brown, Director at ReGenerate behind the Good Jobs project said: “This isn’t about charity or corporate social responsibility - purpose-driven recruitment makes good business sense. Employers who embrace inclusive hiring practices will be better equipped to meet their recruitment needs and improve their bottom line.”