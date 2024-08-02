'Staff and volunteers work tirelessly to maintain high standards' - Rugby's parks keep Green Flag flying

Five of the borough's parks have retained prestigious Green Flag Awards.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caldecott Park, Newbold's Centenary Park and Millennium Green have all retained Green Flag Awards, while New Bilton's Jubilee Recreation Ground and the 'pocket park' at Gladstone Green held on to Green Flag Community Awards.

Green Flag, the international benchmark for quality parks and open spaces, recently revealed the winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organised by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, Green Flag works to raise standards in parks and green spaces across the world, promoting well-maintained and well-managed parks with excellent facilities.

Cllr Neil Sandison, Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, and Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, celebrate the Green Flag success in Caldecott Park with the council's (left to right) Christian Cooper (green spaces supervisor), Leah Anderson-Howe (gardener), John Howes (green space and biodiversity manager), Fern Seagermills (grounds maintenance team leader), Daniel Mallinson (green spaces supervisor), Gary Fearnley (civil contracts officer) and Thomas Malin (gardener

Green Flag judges assess each park put forward for an award against ten strict criteria, including horticultural standards, cleanliness, sustainability and community involvement.

Caldecott Park has now been awarded Green Flag status for 17 years in a row, while Centenary Park has made it nine awards on the trot.

Millennium Green and Gladstone Green have now achieved Green Flag status eight years in a row, while Jubilee Recreation Ground retained its Green Flag Community Award for a third year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community award recognises parks and green spaces which play an important role in bringing communities together.

Working in partnership with the council, New Bilton Community Association has developed a community growing project, with volunteers and residents growing a variety of vegetables and herbs, together with pollinator-friendly plants and flowers, and a community orchard planted earlier this year.

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, paid tribute to the hard work and dedication of the council's teams, volunteers and residents who all played a part in the borough's Green Flag success.

"The Green Flag Awards have set the internationally recognised benchmark for high quality parks and green spaces, so we should all be proud Rugby has five parks which meet the Green Flag standard," Cllr O'Rourke added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Todd, Green Flag Award scheme manager, said: "I would like to congratulate everyone involved in Rugby in achieving five Green Flag Awards.

"The award-winning parks provide vital green spaces for communities to socialise, enjoy nature, for children to play safely, and for park users to improve physical and mental health.

"We know staff and volunteers work tirelessly to maintain the high standards of the Green Flag Award, and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement."

Cllr Neil Sandison, Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, added: "These Green Flag Awards set a high benchmark for all of our open green spaces to aspire to.

"Well done to both the staff and volunteers whose hard work led to Rugby retaining its five awards."