Huntrix Tribute at Dallas Burston Fireworks

Golden announcement - K-POP is coming to Southam

We’re going K-POP CRAZY at Dallas Burston Fireworks 2025 on Wednesday, November 5! 💜

Get ready to dance, sing, and feel the GOLDEN energy as the incredible Huntrix Tribute Band from Enchanted Tea Room join the line-up for an unmissable K-Pop Dance Party!

They’ll be lighting up the stage at 6pm - bringing the sparkle, the sound, and the show-stopping moves! 🎆

Dallas Burston Fireworks

This will be followed by two spectacular fireworks displays, funfair rides, and delicious food and drink - it’s Bonfire Night done right!

Arrive early! The car park opens at 4:30pm, and you won’t want to miss the K-Pop fun kicking things off!

Grab your tickets now before they’re gone at https://bit.ly/3UZmtz9