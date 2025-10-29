Huntrix Tribute at Dallas Burston Fireworks
We’re going K-POP CRAZY at Dallas Burston Fireworks 2025 on Wednesday, November 5! 💜
Get ready to dance, sing, and feel the GOLDEN energy as the incredible Huntrix Tribute Band from Enchanted Tea Room join the line-up for an unmissable K-Pop Dance Party!
They’ll be lighting up the stage at 6pm - bringing the sparkle, the sound, and the show-stopping moves! 🎆
This will be followed by two spectacular fireworks displays, funfair rides, and delicious food and drink - it’s Bonfire Night done right!
Arrive early! The car park opens at 4:30pm, and you won’t want to miss the K-Pop fun kicking things off!
Grab your tickets now before they’re gone at https://bit.ly/3UZmtz9