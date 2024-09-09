A terminally ill woman has been left ‘heartbroken’ after her van was stolen from her driveway and last tracked in Flecknoe.

Michelle Iddon, 60, had owned the white Fiat Benimar Benivan for just two months before it was taken.

She said: “I’m terminally ill and my van was my escape.

"I got it to help distract my mind and make some amazing memories.”

Michelle, who is from Daventry, has reported the theft, which took place on September 4, to the police.

"I’m spending an awful lot of time crying and not sleeping. I’m so very sad. I have stage 4 cancer and I had to retire from work and purchased the van with my retirement money wanting some adventures whilst I still could. People have told me that insurance companies never pay out the value which is distressing as I feel I will never be able to replace it and the fear that they will just come along and take again is too much for me.”

She said the people who stole the van have no care for anyone and what they may be going through.

"I’m worried that the stress is going to have a negative impact on my cancer,” Michelle added.

"I’m also devastated about my personal possessions. I lost my partner, my soulmate of 33 years, to cancer five years ago. I had some of his tools and a couple of things we bought together in the van. Simple things like using his orange mallet to knock in pegs for my mat made me feel closer to him, I imagined him holding the mallet and felt comforted.

"I can’t put into words how distressing this is.

“Please can you share this post on all of your local groups and help me get my van back? If you see it parked up on a street somewhere please contact my sister Claire Iddon Morton who is coordinating the search for me.”

If you have any information about the van, contact Claire Iddon Morton on Facebook or telephone 101.