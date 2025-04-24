Leading Warwickshire-based trichologist teams up with the 'Dubai Hair Doctor' to launch game-changing new topical treatment for hair loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two of the world’s leading Consultant Trichologists Eva Proudman, FIT IAT from the UK’s pioneering brand, UK Hair Specialists, and Dr Michael Ryan MIT AIT PsyD, otherwise known as ‘the Dubai Hair Doctor’, who boasts over 20 years of expertise in researching and treating hair loss disorders, have come together to develop a ground-breaking treatment for hair loss.

TricoActive+ - which is set to become the ‘go-to’ solution to address all hair loss concerns. In an independent trial of TricoActiv+ results showed that 95% of patients saw a reduction in hair shedding and loss, with 55% also seeing an improvement in hair growth.1

According to the NHS, there are approximately 6.5 million men and 8 million women that are affected by hair loss in the UK alone. The leading cause of hair loss is androgenic alopecia, also known as male or female pattern baldness, which affects a staggering 85% of men and 40% of women by the age of 50 years.

However, there is now real hope for those suffering from the condition with the launch of TricoActiv+. The solution harnesses the most powerful ingredients that nature can provide, combining them into an easy to use once-a-day treatment to provide powerful and effective vasodilation and DHT blocking.

TricoActiv+ set to shake up the hair loss market - pioneered by Warwickshire's Eva Proudman

TricoActiv+ is 96% natural, both vegetarian and vegan friendly, as well as being safe to use post chemotherapy, a time when some patients can suffer from hair loss as a result of treatment. Extensively tested in both Eva Proudman’s and Michael Ryan’s hair loss Clinics, patient feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and results have showed a significant reduction in hair shedding and thinning, combined with an increase in hair diameter, density and quality.

What makes TricoActive+ unique?

TricoActiv+ has been formulated with a safe and effective alcohol compound to overcome the problems of traditional water-based solutions to give an effective carriage into the base of the hair follicle. This ensures that the active ingredients are able to stimulate the hair to grow, and to keep it in the ‘growing phase’ for longer, leading to thicker, fuller hair.

Consultant trichologist, Eva Proudman FIT IAT - who also stars in the trending TV series, 'The Hair Loss Clininc', comments: “Having suffered from hair loss myself and seeing patients daily in Clinic, I understand the devastating impact that hair shedding and hair loss can have on people.

Leading trichlogist, Eva Proudman FIT IAT

"It’s always been my personal drive and goal to develop a series of cost-effective and easy to use solutions to treat the condition effectively, and in this instance I’m delighted to be working with Michael Ryan who I have known professionally for years working in the industry, to bring TricoActive+ to the market. We’ve both worked hard together to develop this patented formula, which I know will provide much needed relief and benefit to those suffering from hair loss and hair shedding.”

As a natural and non-invasive solution, TricoActive+ can be safely used alongside other treatments to optimise the stimulation to the hair follicle to support follicular activity, hair regeneration and growth. It can be used for a number of hair loss conditions including;

Excessive Hair shedding & thinning (otherwise known as telogen effluvium), TricoActiv+ is a game changer in treating this distressing condition. Hair fall can start to reduce within 10 – 12 days of using this treatment with many patients noticing that their hair feels thicker and in better condition.

(otherwise known as telogen effluvium), TricoActiv+ is a game changer in treating this distressing condition. Hair fall can start to reduce within 10 – 12 days of using this treatment with many patients noticing that their hair feels thicker and in better condition. Male or Female Pattern Hair Loss , TricoActiv+ can be used alongside topical minoxidil to provide a safe and effective DHT blocker as well as supporting hair growth and new follicle regeneration. In fact, when TricoActiv+ is used along with minoxidil, and/or finasteride there is a synergistic effect which enhances the action of the drug.

, TricoActiv+ can be used alongside topical minoxidil to provide a safe and effective DHT blocker as well as supporting hair growth and new follicle regeneration. In fact, when TricoActiv+ is used along with minoxidil, and/or finasteride there is a synergistic effect which enhances the action of the drug. Patchy Hair Loss, (Alopecia Areata) , a non-scarring autoimmune condition, TricoActiv+ can be used to reduce follicular inflammation and to stimulate hair growth.

, a non-scarring autoimmune condition, TricoActiv+ can be used to reduce follicular inflammation and to stimulate hair growth. Hairline Recession , (otherwise known as frontal fibrosing alopecia), a scarring autoimmune condition, TricoActiv+ works to reduce follicular inflammation and to stimulate hair growth.

, (otherwise known as frontal fibrosing alopecia), a scarring autoimmune condition, TricoActiv+ works to reduce follicular inflammation and to stimulate hair growth. Hair Transplant Surgery , TricoActiv+ supports scalp and hair health both pre and post operatively, providing stimulation to the newly implanted hair grafts to optimise hair growth and strength.

, TricoActiv+ supports scalp and hair health both pre and post operatively, providing stimulation to the newly implanted hair grafts to optimise hair growth and strength. Chemotherapy induced Alopecia , TricoActiv+ is safe to use post chemotherapy treatment, to stimulate the hair follicles to support strong, healthy hair regrowth.

, TricoActiv+ is safe to use post chemotherapy treatment, to stimulate the hair follicles to support strong, healthy hair regrowth. PRP, a cosmetic adjunct to treatment, TricoActiv+ can be used alongside PRP to enhance and maintain the results or instead of PRP alongside your current treatment regime.

Which active ingredients are included in the patented formula?

A number of natural ingredients have been included in the patented product, which work harmoniously together to give the solution it’s unique formula.

Methyl Nicotinate ; is a powerful vasodilator that moves dormant hair follicles from the ‘resting’ to ‘growing’ phase, by increasing blood flow into the follicle.Vasodilation also keeps the hair in the growing phase for longer, as well as improving the hair’s strength and density.

; is a powerful vasodilator that moves dormant hair follicles from the ‘resting’ to ‘growing’ phase, by increasing blood flow into the follicle.Vasodilation also keeps the hair in the growing phase for longer, as well as improving the hair’s strength and density. Rosemary; supports blood flow to the hair follicle to prolong the growing phase of the hair, supports scalp health and balance as a natural antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial treatment.

supports blood flow to the hair follicle to prolong the growing phase of the hair, supports scalp health and balance as a natural antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial treatment. Sandalwood ; (Sandalore) stimulates hair growth and balances the scalp to prevent hair shedding, dandruff and seborrhoeic dermatitis.

; (Sandalore) stimulates hair growth and balances the scalp to prevent hair shedding, dandruff and seborrhoeic dermatitis. Hop; an effective DHT Blocker increasing follicle proliferation stimulating growth and preventing hair loss. A natural source of Oestrogen which keeps the hair in the growing phase, promoting hair growth and density

an effective DHT Blocker increasing follicle proliferation stimulating growth and preventing hair loss. A natural source of Oestrogen which keeps the hair in the growing phase, promoting hair growth and density Clover ; a natural source of Oestradiol and Oestrone, that are positive to the hair supporting thicker and longer hair growth, in one study men using 5% clover extract saw a 13% increase in the hair growth cycle over a 4 month period.Clover reduces hair shedding and thinning, maintains the pH balance of the scalp reducing inflammation and oxidative stress, major factors in hair loss.

; a natural source of Oestradiol and Oestrone, that are positive to the hair supporting thicker and longer hair growth, in one study men using 5% clover extract saw a 13% increase in the hair growth cycle over a 4 month period.Clover reduces hair shedding and thinning, maintains the pH balance of the scalp reducing inflammation and oxidative stress, major factors in hair loss. Nettle; improves circulation to the scalp and maintains healthy levels of DHT it is anti-inflammatory and reduces hair shedding. Strength is added to the hair due to the high levels of Vitamin A, B and C, Iron, Potassium, Calcium and Magnesium found in Nettle. Sulphur and Silica are also found in high levels and again strengthen the bonds of the hair.

Dr Michael Ryan comments: “I have worked with this product for many years, and I am so happy to work with Eva Proudman FIT IAT with this updated formulation. TricoActive+ gives amazing results in conditions such as TE, Male & Female PHL, Areata and so many other conditions too. It is a natural product with no nasty side effects, my patients just love it for the positive results they get from using it. It is a treatment product that really does deliver results, in cases of hair shedding showing a reduction within as little as a few weeks. An absolute game changer!”

TricoActiv+ can be bought online.

