'Please help us find Pepsi' - Crick family's plea to find much-loved lost dog

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 14:45 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 15:27 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Crick woman is urgently searching for her lost dog who went missing at the weekend.

Pepsi is an older female Jack Russell cross who belongs to Mairi Chapman.

She was last seen along the canal and fields around the Crick Wharf Marina area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mairi said: “We’ve done everything we can to try and find Pepsi, including the use of drones. There have been a couple of sightings, but she’s very timid and just bolts.

The missing dogs.placeholder image
The missing dogs.

“Should you see her, whilst walking or driving, please don’t try to catch her or chase her as she will just run away.”

Pepsi is chipped.

"We really miss her,” added Mairi.

Any possible sightings please call Mairi Chapman on 07766 131951.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice