Record-breaking year for The Myton Hospices’ Make a Will Week

The Myton Hospices is delighted to announce their 2025 Make A Will Week has raised an incredible £24,469 – the most raised in the campaign’s history. This was made possible through 129 Will-writing appointments, generous donations and GiftAid contributions.

11 individuals have also pledged to leave a gift in their Will to Myton, a powerful legacy that will help the charity continue making a difference for years to come.

Give the Gift of Myton Care and Leave a Lasting Legacy

Gifts in Wills fund the care of 1 in 4 patients so by leaving Myton a gift in your Will you are helping to fund their vital work and leaving a lasting legacy. If you are interested in learning more about leaving a gift in your Will or would like information on Will writing, please visit www.mytonhospice.org/Willsor contact the team by calling 01926 838 809 or emailing [email protected]

The Myton Hospices - Make a Will Week 2025

Danni Mooney, Individual Giving Manager at The Myton Hospices, said: “We are deeply grateful to everyone who participated in Make a Will Week and to the local solicitors who generously gave their time to support this campaign. The funds raised will make a significant impact in enabling us to continue providing free care to those living with life-limiting illnesses and their families across Coventry and Warwickshire.”

Thank you to all the solicitors involved in this year’s Make a Will Week:

Alsters Kelley, Angels Solicitors LLP, Askews Legal LLP, Belvedere Wills, Blythe Liggins Solicitors, Brindley Twist Tafft & James Solicitors, Hammons Solicitors, Johns Gilbert & Frankton LLP, Mander Hadley Solicitors, My Trusted Wills & Estate Planning, Penmans Solicitors LLP, S C Legal and Ward & Rider Solicitors.

The Myton Hospices is a charity, not the NHS, and just 17% of their funding comes from the NHS. Myton has to raise £12.7 million of the £15.3 million it costs this year to continue providing their services free of charge to patients and their loved ones. To raise this phenomenal amount they rely on the support of people like you!

Thank you once again to everyone who supported Make a Will Week 2025. Your generosity is truly appreciated and will make a real difference for the charity’s patients and families.