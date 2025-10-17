Rugby Mayor urges people to support this year's Poppy Appeal

The mayor of Rugby has urged people to support this year’s Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, which launches on October 25.

Cllr Barbara Brown said it’s a major source of funding for its vital work supporting the Armed Forces community.

She said: “This year marked the 80th anniversaries of VE Day (Victory in Europe Day) on May 8 and VJ Day (Victory over Japan Day) on August 15.

"Remembrance is part of modern British life, culture and heritage. It becomes a particular feature of the public calendar each year when public, private, formal and informal Remembrance events take place throughout the UK.”

Cllr Barbara Brown at a Remembrance event in Hillmorton. Picture: Patrick Joyce.

Rugby Borough Council will be co-ordinating arrangements for the Remembrance Service at the Memorial Gates, Hillmorton Road, Rugby, which this year falls on Sunday, November

Cllr Brown said: “The Royal British Legion was founded more than 100 years ago and, whilst Remembrance Sunday is a day for the nation to remember and honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the World Wars, it is also about those involved in the many conflicts since and those still fighting for the freedom we enjoy today.

Donating to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and wearing the official symbol of Remembrance is greatly appreciated by those it helps – those currently serving in our Armed Forces, our veterans, their families and dependants."

She said donations help to ensure the Royal British Legion can be there to honour the sacrifice of those who have served their country, and those who are still serving.

Cllr Brown said: “I would, therefore, urge everyone to join with me and wear a poppy with pride.”