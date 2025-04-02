Three West Midlands amateur darts players advanced to grand final out of thousands of entrants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stu ‘Robo’ Robinson, Steven Harrison, and Lucas ‘The Cowboy’ Briggs were 3 of 11 regional finalists who competed for the title, £5,000 and the chance to play against Darts World No. 1, Luke Humphries

Following a nationwide tournament in which amateur darts players from across the nation attempted to complete a timed ‘around the clock’ challenge, 11 finalists competed in the Grand Final on Friday 28th March, with Stu ‘Robo’ Robinson from Dudley, Steven Harrison from Nuneaton, and Lucas ‘The Cowboy’ Briggs from Rugeley representing the West Midlands as finalists out of thousands of entrants. Nile ‘Hotshot’ Gott from Darlington took home the title, cup, and £5,000 cash prize.

Marston’s teamed up with Darts World No. 1 ‘Cool Hand Luke’ Humphries on the Cool Hand Cup which saw locals from 700 pubs across the UK step up to oche to secure their place on the leaderboard, and at the Grand Final.

Hosted at Marston’s pub The White Hart in Ashby, 11 finalists from the North East, North West, West Midlands, East, South and Wales competed in a series of quarter-final and play-off matches to determine who took home the cup and had the once-in-a-lifetime chance to play 2024 World Matchplay Champion and the reigning Players Championship Final Champion, Luke Humphries.

Cool Hand Cup Finalists and Luke Humphries

The four players with the fastest times after completing the challenge in their local pubs, so automatically proceeded to the quarter-finals.

Stu ‘Robo’ Robinson, Steven Harrison and Lucas Briggs battled it out against the remaining finalists in a series of play-off matches.

In the final, Nile ‘Hotshot’ Gott won the Cool Hand Cup after securing a time of 1:40.55. Matt ‘Rocket’ Stevenson came in second place and James ‘Jambo’ Walton placed third, after successfully making it to the play-offs.

Stu ‘Robo’ Robinson, Cool Hand Cup finalist, said, “I feel very lucky and privileged to have had the opportunity to play in the finals of the Cool Hand Cup. It’s been a true once-in-a-lifetime experience. Sitting just a few feet away from Luke Humphries was surreal, I had to pinch myself a couple of times.

Nile ‘Hotshot’ Gott from Darlington took home the title, cup, and £5,000 cash prize.

Competing in the tournament has really pushed me to train more and look for more competitions to enter.”

Steven Harrison from Nuneaton, finalist in the Cool Hand Cup, said “The Cool Hand Cup has been a lovely experience. The game wasn’t a standard 501 format, so it tested us players in different formats of darts. All of the players have been cheering each other on- there’s a great sense of camaraderie. I really hope we get another chance to enter next year.”

Lucas “The Cowboy’ Briggs, Cool Hand Cup finalist, said “It’s been a pleasure to compete and making it all the way to the final after starting in my local is amazing. All of the players have been so welcoming and friendly. It’s been great having the chance to meet players from around the UK.”

Nile ‘Hotshot’ Gott was crowned the overall winner, taking home £5,000 in cash, £180 Marston’s Love My Local gift card, a set of Luke Humphries Red Dragon darts and of course, the Cool Hand Cup trophy. He also had the opportunity to play Luke Humphries in the best of five legs in traditional 501 darts in the final game of the night.

Stu ‘Robo’ Robinson (right) and Luke Humphries, Darts World No. 1 (left)

None of the finalists went home empty-handed, as 2nd place Matt ‘Rocket’ Stevenson, from Belper, received a £150 Marston’s gift card, 3rd place, James ‘Jambo’ Walton from Hull, received a £100 Marston’s gift card, and all finalists received a set of Luke Humphries Red Dragon darts.

Neil Campbell, Chief Operating Officer at Marston’s, said: “We’ve loved watching punters up and down the country get involved in the Cool Hand Cup and it was a pleasure to host the 11 finalists in Ashby for the Grand Final. The atmosphere was fantastic, with a very exciting final match to finish off proceedings. On behalf of Marston’s, I’d like to offer huge congratulations to all our finalists and of course to Nile ‘Hotshot’ Gott.”