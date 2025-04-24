Warwickshire woman takes on fundraising challenges for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Austrey resident, Jill Hayward, 63, has recently completed the first in a series of epic fundraising challenges for Breast Cancer Now raising over £1,000 so far.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supported by friends, she has line-danced a marathon for the charity with events at her local village hall, Ashby Leisure Centre & Lido, and Whitwick & Coalville Leisure Centre.

Following the diagnosis of a strangulated hernia, on top of a number of life-limiting conditions, with her doctor giving her a low chance of surviving the surgery, Jill decided to embark on a weight loss journey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She started eating healthily and joined her local leisure centre, which is operated by the award-winning Everyone Active, in partnership with North West Leicestershire District Council.

Jill (centre) has recently line-danced a marathon for charity, raising over £700!

Over the last 18 months, she has lost weight, is successfully managing her depression and diabetes, and has cured her sleep apnoea.

“They took the machine away I had to use every night to sleep! I feel like I’ve got my life back!” she exclaims.

“Going into the gym at Ashby for the first time was really scary, but everyone was lovely. Frieda, the receptionist, is always encouraging,” she adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Husband Neil, who has severe mobility issues and was not able to access the gym initially came along to support her, waiting in the cafe.

Jill says receptionist Freida (left) was one of the people who encouraged the most to get through the doors of the gym.

Line dancing was one of the first activities she tried, immediately noticing the benefits. “My breathing improved dramatically and I went from barely being able to walk the six steps to the back door to let the dog out, to managing to line-dance for four hours at a time and helping to run my local club!” she says.

“It’s also lots of fun. No one worries if you get steps wrong, they are just trying to get them right themselves.”

Breast Cancer Now is a charity partner of Everyone Active and the other challenges Jill has lined up will be an even greater test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really want to push myself and experience life. I feel like I’m very lucky to have been given this chance and this is why I want to raise money for Breast Cancer Now. People in my friendship group have been affected by the disease - it’s not an illness you have a choice about - but here I am with my life opening up for me at my age. I feel I ought to make an effort for the greater good.”

Jill (centre) has recently line-danced a marathon for charity, raising over £700!

Jill has already raised over £1,000 for charity in direct donations and on her JustGiving page. For her next challenge, she will tackle the climbing wall at Whitwick & Coalville Leisure Centre.

“I’ve always seen people on the wall and thought ‘wow’ I’d quite like to have a go myself!” Everyone at the centre has assured her she is capable.

“I initially worked with Bernie at Ashby, which was a game changer. She actually came up with one of my challenges… to deadlift 50kg - the amount of weight I have lost - for 64 metres - the age I will turn this year. She was so reassuring when I was nervous and lacking self confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m now trained by Ollie who is very thorough in making me work on my technique before I get carried away adding too much weight,” she says. Jill’s strength is gradually increasing which will help her with the other events she has lined up, which include a five mile hike, abseiling, ziplining and a 1,000m swim.

“For the zipline, I’ll just close my eyes and go for it!” she jokes, “But the swim will also take training and I’m proud I can now take my young grandson swimming and enjoy splashing in the water with him. Through this, we’ve made new friends who we go walking with at local National Trust properties.

“Activity has helped me to get my life back. It’s not been easy, it takes discipline and you sometimes have to push yourself but I just feel so grateful to have been given this opportunity.”

Everyone Active’s Contract Manager for North West Leicestershire, Duncan Gibb feels Jill’s story can act as catalyst for change to many within the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What Jill has achieved in terms of completely changing her life in such a relatively short period of time can hopefully act as an inspiration to residents within our area. What started as a simple desire to improve her fitness and wellbeing, quickly grew into a genuine desire to take on new activities and challenges.

“Challenge which not that long ago seemed the stuff of fantasy. She is sure to captivate and inspire others to join her in that process,” he said.

Please consider supporting Jill in her inspirational journey by sponsoring her at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/joe-cayless-3?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL