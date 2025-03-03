Worcester pub set for renovation

The Barn Owl will close its doors on March 3 and will reopen with a brand-new look

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This transformation represents a significant investment of over £363k, revitalising the well-loved community pub with exciting improvements.

Upon reopening, Marston’s Two Door Pub: The Barn Owl, will feature two distinct areas: a vibrant locals' bar and a warm, welcoming family lounge, designed around the needs of families. A central partition will create these separate spaces, allowing guests to enjoy everything they love under one roof and providing a place for everyone to feel they belong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locals can enjoy a pint, a delicious meal, or celebrate special moments in the heart of their community. For sports fans, the pub will boast 4k big screens showing Sky Sports, a new addition to the pub, and TNT. Guests can catch all the latest fixtures while taking advantage of tempting offers like ‘£14.99 for a bottle of prosecco’ every Friday or a ‘steak and a drink for £14.25’ every Thursday.

Family lounge area sketch

Located on the outskirts of Worcester City Centre along the Worcester and Birmingham Canal, The Barn Owl is perfectly situated for guests to enjoy quality time with family and friends, whether that means stopping by for a meal or drink before or after a stroll around the nearby retail park in Blackpole. The pub has excellent access links to the M5 and features a fantastic garden space that will host a variety of family events upon reopening.

The Barn Owl will continue to serve its popular pub favourites, including Chicken Tikka Masala, Beef Chilli, and Mac and Cheese, with options for both adults and children.

General Manager, Amy Souten, said: “The refurbishment will create the ideal setting for our community to come together and enjoy delicious food, drinks, and great company, regardless of the occasion! We’re excited to welcome everyone back and showcase the fantastic changes we will have made. Whether you're dropping in for a pint, enjoying a family meal, or celebrating something special, The Barn Owl will be the perfect spot to spend time with those closest to you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland, and Wales, Marston’s venues range from traditional locals and family-friendly pubs to timeless country settings, offering shared good times for everyone.

The Barn Owl will close for refurbishment on March 3 and will reopen on March 27.

For more information, visit their website.