Rugby student shortlisted for national award after designing his own Scandinavian-style chair

Dan Hatfield, of Cawston, put together his Koko-Accent chair as part of his project for A-level Design and Technology in Product Design.

And now the design has been selected for The Furniture Makers’ Company’s School Design Prize.

This prize is open to young design and technology pupils from across the UK and offers them the opportunity to showcase their work to the industry.

Dan, who goes to Princethorpe College, will present his chair at the Young Furniture Makers’ Exhibition which is being held in London on Wednesday October 12. The winner of the award will be announced that evening.

Dan's design incorporates all the key features of Scandinavian design - minimalism, clean lines and a combination of function and beauty. Behind the aesthetic is a well-crafted piece of furniture incorporating many intricate joinery processes.

A delighted Dan said: "I am so excited that I have been selected, it’s a dream come true, hours of work went into producing the chair and it is a privilege to have been shortlisted."

Head of Design and Technology, Paul Scopes, said: "It was clear that this project was a real passion for Daniel, he invested a great deal of time and effort into designing, crafting and producing a visually stunning product and should feel proud of what he has designed and produced. To be shortlisted from all the schools in Britain is an outstanding achievement."