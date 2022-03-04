Rugby's Henry Hinde pupils celebrate World Book Day with hours of competitions and fun

A pupil recreates the cover of The Snail And The Whale.

Pupils at Rugby's Henry Hinde Infant School have been inspired by stories during a range of events for World Book Day.

Starting off the celebrations, staff surprised pupils with a ‘Masked Reader’ challenge.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking inspiration from the TV show - The Masked Singer, staff members recorded a masked video of themselves reading extracts from their favourite children’s books, sharing clues and cues for the children to guess their true identities.

Pupils in every year group were also invited to take part in a school-wide photo competition, encouraging them to recreate the covers of well-known books.

Entries included The Snail and the Whale by Julia Donaldson and I am a Tiger by Karl Newson and Ross Collins.

Children also shared their favourite stories with their friends and studied notable authors before taking part in a whole school reading 'bonanza' at the end of the school day.

Fleur Edwards, Principal at Henry Hinde, said: “Inspiring a love of reading from the earliest age is so important.

"So much joy can be found in stories, sparking children’s imaginations and helping them to learn new words and expressions along the way.