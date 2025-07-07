Student halls to be refurbished in striking University of Warwick campus revamp

Work is underway to refurbish three accommodation blocks at the University of Warwick, in a further boost to the student experience on campus.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morgan Sindall Construction has been appointed to renovate the Claycroft Residences, one of the largest banks of accommodation on the University’s main campus in Coventry.

The 17,000m² development comprises three individual accommodation blocks, providing 679 bedrooms arranged into eight-person flats. The scheme will look to breathe new life into the halls, built between 1994 and 1997, providing students with modern, high-quality living facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Internally, all bathrooms will be extensively redecorated with complete new flooring, sanitaryware and decoration and all bedrooms will be modernised with a painted feature wall.

What the halls will look like inside once Morgan Sindall has completed the renovation.

Communal areas will benefit from new vinyl tile flooring and new metal suspended ceilings to enhance aesthetics and durability. The laundrette in Claycroft 1 will be remodelled to include an accessible dryer, with the layout extended into the adjacent staff office to create additional usable space.

The scope of works, which took 14 months to design and plan, includes replacement of the existing roof coverings along with a general upgrade of the buildings to continue to comply with safety standards. This will involve a full rewire and the renewal of all fire safety systems.

To reduce disruption and maintain a safe living and learning environment, Morgan Sindall has worked closely with the University of Warwick to align the works with the academic calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction will be delivered in three phases - with one block being redeveloped at a time - from July 2025 to September 2026. This approach will enable two buildings to remain in use at all times, allowing students to safely relocate between blocks during the academic year.

Claycroft Residences, at the University of Warwick, are to undergo major refurbishment

Renovation of the first building, housing 266 bedrooms, is due for completion in November, in what will represent another celebration for the University in its 60th anniversary year.

The project was procured via SCAPE Venture – a construction framework specifically designed for privately funded projects. A key benefit of this procurement route was the ability to gain early, invaluable input from a tier one contractor on buildability, cost planning, programme alignment, and logistics during the preconstruction phase.

By working collaboratively from the outset, all stakeholders were able to successfully create a delivery programme that not only aligned with the University’s objectives, but also allowed the project to progress smoothly through pre-construction and commence on site within the planned schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Fielding, Area Director for Morgan Sindall Construction in the Midlands, said: “It’s fantastic to be on site collaborating with University of Warwick to deliver this refurbishment of Claycroft Residences. Students need space to study, relax, and catch up with friends, and we’re proud that our plans for this development will create a warm, welcoming environment for students to call home during their studies.”

Sioned Cash, Interim Director of Accommodation for the University of Warwick, said: “I’m very pleased that work will be starting next week on this exciting redevelopment project.

“This investment demonstrates the University of Warwick’s continued commitment to enhancing the student experience through high-quality accommodation.

“We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Morgan Sindall to deliver modern, comfortable living spaces that meet the evolving needs of our students.”