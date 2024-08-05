Southam Slimming World member who lost three stone sets up her own group in Harbury

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing almost three stone is using her success to launch new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss goals.

Angela Dunkley joined her local Slimming World group in Southam just over a year ago and dropped from 13 stone 10.5 pounds to 10 stone 12 pounds.

Angela has now trained as a consultant for Slimming World and will run sessions at Harbury CofE Primary School from September 2 and every Monday from 5.30pm.

Before and after Angela Dunkley lost three stone.

She said: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK.

"When I first joined Slimming World, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started.

"After losing almost three stone and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

“Support is really the most important thing.

"It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone.

"I couldn’t have lost the weight without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own consultant and group.

" As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight.

"Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey.

"That’s why, at my group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

“Like a lot of slimmers, I had tried to lose weight so many times before by following numerous diets but they were never sustainable because I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate.

"I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different.

“I never felt like I was on a diet.

"I couldn’t believe I’d found a way to lose weight without starving myself.

Angela can be contacted on 07759 417767.