Southam woman who 'put her diabetes into remission' 11 years ago is offering advice for others to do the same

A nutrition and health coach from Southam who ‘put her diabetes into remission’ 11 years ago is offering advice for others to do the same.

After a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis In 2011, Caroline Walker switched to a lower carb way of eating, losing two stone to get to a size ten waist and a normal body mass index (BMI) - she also reversed her diabetes improving her health dramatically.

Caroline now volunteers as an ambassador for the Public Health Collaboration (PHC), which is a charity set up to support the NHS by helping people make better dietary and lifestyle choices to improve their health.

Caroline Walker. Picture supplied.

She will be hosting free monthly ‘eat well’ groups online to help people improve their health and lose excess weight.

These are aimed at people with, or concerned about, prediabetes, type 2 diabetes or other chronic conditions such as raised blood pressure.

They are also for anyone carrying too much weight around their middle - an indicator of carbohydrate intolerance and poor metabolic health.

Caroline said: “With my own experience, and seeing plenty of others in the PHC and elsewhere, I believe passionately that there are some simple, easy changes people can make and stick to, that will improve their nutrition, health and overall quality of life.”

The first session will be on Wednesday September 21 from 7.30pm to 8.30pm and everyone is welcome.