Young writers invited to help mark milestone anniversary of Rugby learning centre

Budding young writers in Rugby are invited to get creative to mark the 100th anniversary of the Pervical Guildhouse.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Percival Guildhouse, home of lifelong learning in Rugby since 1925, in partnership with Hunt’s Bookshop, is launching a short story competition for people aged between 11-14 years and those between 15-18 years.

Authors can choose from a series of themes for their 500-word tales. Book token prizes await the winners with all submissions being included in a commemorative book, whose cover is being created by local artist Jim Watson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Roughton, a member of The Percival Guildhouse Centenary Committee, said: “We want our milestone anniversary to be as much about the future as a celebration of the past.

Christopher Hunt of Hunt's Bookshop (left) and Andy Roughton of The Percival Guildhouse launching the secondary schools short story competition

"We hope this event will encourage and nurture young literary talent, talent which we see adults exploring year-on-year through our creative writing courses.”

Christopher Hunt, of Hunt’s Bookshop, said: ”This is a great opportunity for young minds curious about the past and with active imaginations to have a bit of fun. Who knows, a future Booker Prize winner might be among our contestants.”

The closing date for the competition is May 2, with winners and high commended being announced in June. Prize winners will be invited to attend the formal centenary celebration of The Percival Guildhouse on the anniversary itself – September 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those choosing an historic theme will be able to access background material from the Guildhouse Archive website which is currently being developed. The themes from which contestants can choose are as follows:

1. With a growing sense of unease, Sam crept down the steep steps to the basement. Suddenly the air grew colder and the sound grew louder.

2. A loud crash from the other room startled the class just as the tutor was reading the description of the monster.

3. I have walked by that old house hundreds of times, but today was the first time I saw a pale figure watching me from the high window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. ‘Rugby’s Percival Guildhouse Under Threat of Closure’. You are a local journalist who was tasked to investigate. Write the story behind this headline.

5. At the end of the Great War in 1918, many young men came home from the trenches to a changed Britain and an uncertain future. Imagine you have

returned to Rugby to seek work and you enrol on an evening course at the Guildhouse. Write about your experiences and the people you meet.

6. During World War Two, many women worked in engineering and technically-skilled jobs normally done by men. When the men returned, women were

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

expected to return to their domestic roles. Imagine you are a woman who did not wish to return to working in the home so you have enrolled on a course at the

Guildhouse to further your education and learn new skills. Write about your thoughts, experiences and hopes for the future.

7. Words spoken by the ghost of Matthew Holbeche Bloxham. “Some of those grown-ups in this adult school have some odd classes. I’ve sat in many of them at

the back, invisible to everyone.” Imagine you are Matthew, what do you see and do? The house that was once yours is now a centre of learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8. “The Percival Guildhouse gave me the chance to learn new things and meet new friends. To me, it is much more than a school for adults.” Tell your story as the

student who made this comment, setting it at any time in the 100-year history of the Guildhouse.

For more information, contact (01788) 542467.