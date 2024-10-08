Annual A Taste of Leamington event raises record amount for good causes
The evening raised £4,800 – its highest total in the seven years since its inception.
Organiser and Rotarian Linda John said: “We had more than 100 diners and thanks to the generosity of the headline sponsor Bromwich Hardy commercial property specialists, and Leamington estate agency Winkworth, who sponsored the drinks reception, we beat last year’s record profit.”
The evening, with each of three courses taken at a different venue at some of Leamington’s finest restaurants, began with a drinks reception at All Saints Church, before groups were taken to their three selected restaurants including Oscar’s, Eleven, Sabai Sabai, Carisma Tapas & Wine Bar, Taverna Meraki, Otto Turkish Kitchen, Rustiq and Paprika Club.
Almost £20,000 has now been raised by the event, half of which has gone to Leamington charities and causes.
This year’s beneficiaries were Parkinson’s UK and Rotary charity End Polio Now.