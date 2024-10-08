Annual A Taste of Leamington event raises record amount for good causes

By Oliver Williams
Published 8th Oct 2024, 13:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A record-breaking sum has been raised for charity by Leamington Rotary Club at its annual gourmet fundraiser, ‘A Taste of Leamington’.

The evening raised £4,800 – its highest total in the seven years since its inception.

Organiser and Rotarian Linda John said: “We had more than 100 diners and thanks to the generosity of the headline sponsor Bromwich Hardy commercial property specialists, and Leamington estate agency Winkworth, who sponsored the drinks reception, we beat last year’s record profit.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
In pictures: Popular pub near Leamington re-opens after six-figure refurbishment
Diners at last month’s ‘A Taste of Leamington’.Diners at last month’s ‘A Taste of Leamington’.
Diners at last month’s ‘A Taste of Leamington’.

The evening, with each of three courses taken at a different venue at some of Leamington’s finest restaurants, began with a drinks reception at All Saints Church, before groups were taken to their three selected restaurants including Oscar’s, Eleven, Sabai Sabai, Carisma Tapas & Wine Bar, Taverna Meraki, Otto Turkish Kitchen, Rustiq and Paprika Club.

Almost £20,000 has now been raised by the event, half of which has gone to Leamington charities and causes.

This year’s beneficiaries were Parkinson’s UK and Rotary charity End Polio Now.

Related topics:Leamington
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice