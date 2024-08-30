Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Customers of Prestat chocolates are being warned of an urgent product recall after labels were missing a dangerous allergen.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said that the affected products have been recalled as they “may contain peanuts which are not mentioned on the label making them a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.”

The products included in the recall are:

The London Collection Box (200g) - batch codes 148148 & 139139, best before 29 January 2025

The Jewel Box (120g) - batch code 179179, best before 16 January 2025

The Jewel Box (210g) - batch code 179179, best before 16 January 2025

The Jewel Box (325g) - batch codes 226226 & 139139, best before 16 January 2025 & 27 February 2025

The London Collection Earl Grey Thins (200g) - batch code 345345, best before 19 May 2025

The Festive House Earl Grey Truffles (60g) - batch code 149149, best before 17 June 2025

The FSA added: “Prestat is recalling the above products from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, who will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.”

Those who have bought any of the above products and have a peanut allergy have been instructed not to eat them. Instead, the chocolates should be returned to the point of sale for a full refund.