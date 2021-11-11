Police investigating four reports of women being spiked through injections while on a night out in Leamington

Police are investigating four reports of women being injected while on a night out in Leamington.

Reports of women being spiked through injections have increased across the country and Warwickshire Police said they are looking into 12 cases in the county of spiking through both drink and needles.

All four spiking reports in Leamington have involved needles. There have also been five spiking cases reported in Nuneaton, three via a needle and two via drink. And three cases reported in Stratford, one via a needle and two via drink.

Police are investigating four reports of women being injected while on a night out in Leamington.

Last week, they put out advice for people to be aware of the problem - click on this link to read more: Police issue guidance as they investigate several reports of spiking in Warwickshire nightclubsThis week, Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western launched a women’s safety survey and called on greater action against male violence by regional authorities.

He is calling on women and vulnerable people in Warwickshire to respond to the questionnaire on his website - https://mattwestern.org/survey-womens-safety-in-warwickshire/DJs and concerned clubbers have recently written to Mr Western calling for increased security at nightlife venues in Leamington.

To read more about the petition, click on this link: MP says DJs and clubbers in Leamington have been contacting him about date-rape drug attacks as he launches women’s safety surveyA Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "We’re currently investigating 12 incidents reported since October 10 across Warwickshire, four of these are in Leamington.