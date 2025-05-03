Round-up of drivers and cars taken off our roads in Warwickshire in one day

Warwickshire Police's OPU Unit had a busy day on our county roads yesterday (Friday, May 2).

Five drivers have been stopped for document offences and had their vehicles seized.

The VW Polo was intercepted and stopped on the A428 near Rugby. The driver had no insurance and no tax.

The Ford Focus was stopped on the M40 Northbound Warwick Services. The driver only held a provisional licence and no insurance.

The vehicles were seized.The vehicles were seized.
The Ford Fiesta driver was stopped in Regent street, Leamington Spa, after patrols spotted the vehicle being driven with no lights on.

Police discovered the driver had no valid driving licence.

Next up, the Seat Leon was stopped on the A444 Jimmy Hill Way and police found the driver had no insurance.

The Skoda Octavia was stopped in Longford Road Exhall. The driver had no driving licence.

All five drivers were reported to court for the offences.

