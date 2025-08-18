Ed & co bring big laughs to Benn Hall

Top comic talent is heading to Rugby Next week for a night of laughter.​

​Stand-up comedy promoter Chuckl has put together a bill mixing big names and fresh faces.

Headliner Ed Byrne will be familiar to millions owing to multiple high-profile television appearances. Known for his distinctive brand of observational comedy, he’s been seen on Mock The Week, the Graham Norton Show, QI, Live At The Apollo, Top Gear, Have I Got News For You, Dara & Ed’s Road to Mandalay, Comic Relief Bake Off and countless more shows. The Sunday Times called him “comedy’s holy grail.”

Keith Farnan is among the support acts. The Irish comic Irish comic is known for blending political insight with roguish charm and big laughs, and has appeared on Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Live at the Comedy Store and BBC’s One Night Stand.

His stand-up act has been a hit in Edinburgh, Montreal and London. The List said he will “make you think hard and laugh even harder”, while The Scotsman said he would be the result “if Eddie Izzard had been Irish”.

Also on the bill is Sarah Johnson, a rising star with whip-smart material, described by Chortle as “terrific”. Expect bags of personality and punchy, relatable humour.

And completing the line-up is Justin Panks, a favourite on the UK stand-up circuit. He promises to bring a “brilliantly twisted take on everyday life” – from fatherhood to failed relationships – in an act featuring rapid-fire gags and a no-nonsense style.

The show takes place on Thursday September 4, starting at 7.30pm. Doors open at 6.30pm. Tickets cost £22.50 before fees. Visit bennhall.co.uk or call (01788) 533719 to book.