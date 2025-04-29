Firefighters battle huge blaze at derelict former college site in Coventry

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Apr 2025, 00:01 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 00:15 BST
A huge blaze has ripped through Henley College in Coventry with smoke seen billowing across the city.

A massive fire has ripped through an abandoned college building in Coventry, according to officials.

The West Midlands Fire Service said in a post shared to X: “We have twelve crews in attendance at Henley Road, Coventry, where they have responded to a Fire, at a disused College Building.

"Please avoid the area, where possible."

It added: "Please close your doors and windows if you live or work nearby and avoid the area where possible."

Videos on social media show black smoke billowing across the city.

Some of the videos also appear to show the fire had torn through the roof of the building.

