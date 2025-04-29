Firefighters battle huge blaze at derelict former college site in Coventry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A huge blaze has ripped through Henley College in Coventry with smoke seen billowing across the city.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A massive fire has ripped through an abandoned college building in Coventry, according to officials.

The West Midlands Fire Service said in a post shared to X: “We have twelve crews in attendance at Henley Road, Coventry, where they have responded to a Fire, at a disused College Building.

"Please avoid the area, where possible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: "Please close your doors and windows if you live or work nearby and avoid the area where possible."

Videos on social media show black smoke billowing across the city.

Some of the videos also appear to show the fire had torn through the roof of the building.