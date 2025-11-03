Reflecting on a dark day on Warwickshire's roads with two pedestrians dying and cyclist being airlifted to hospital

Yesterday (Sunday) was a dark day on the Warwickshire roads, with two pedestrians dying and a cyclist being airlifted to hospital.

As we have been reporting over the past 48 hours, police have put out a series of appeals as part of their investigations into the tragic incidents.

To make it worse, there was a bad crash on the A423 Southam Road near Farnborough today (Monday), which led to a road closure. And the closure of the M1 southbound on the edge of the county has had a big effect on traffic in the Rugby area.

Here is a recap of the incidents and the police appeals - our thoughts are with the families affected.

Sunday November 2 - 4.15am

A pedestrian has died after a crash on the A46 near Stoneleigh. Emergency services were called to Leaf Lane at around 4.15am on Sunday (November 2), after a car hit a pedestrian on the A46 southbound. The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Warwickshire Police said the man’s next of kin has been informed. Road closures were in place while emergency services attended the scene. Any witnesses or anyone with any dashcam footage should call 101 or email: [email protected] quoting incident number 57 of November 2.

Sunday November 2 - 12.30pm

An 80-year-old cyclist was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in south Warwickshire. Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened near Alcester yesterday (Sunday November 2). The force said: "Shortly after 12.30pm, a collision took place between a car and a cyclist on the A46 by The Stag at Redhill. "The cyclist, an 80-year-old man, received serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital. "Road closures were in place while emergency services were in attendance. "If anyone witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage, please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident number 145 of 2 November 2025."

Sunday November 2 - 8.20pm

A man from Kenilworth has been arrested after a pedestrian died following a crash in the town over the weekend. Emergency services were called to Leamington Road at around 8.20pm on Sunday (November 2), following reports of a car hitting a pedestrian. West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to the incident at the junction of Leamington Road and Bullimore Grove. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a critical care car from The Air Ambulance Service responded to the scene. Road closures were also put in place.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital by ambulance where he later died. Warwickshire Police said the man’s next of kin has been informed and will be supported by specialist police officers.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “When ambulance staff arrived on scene they found a man, a pedestrian, being given CPR by police. "Crews immediately took over resuscitation efforts to perform advanced life support before rapidly conveying him to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further emergency care.

"Sadly, nothing could be done to save the man, and he died later in hospital.” Warwickshire Police said a 39-year-old man from Kenilworth was arrested at the scene on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and added that he is currently in police custody.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage, are being urged to call 101 or email: [email protected] quoting incident number 326 of November 2.