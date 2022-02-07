How a Leamington-based community group is helping to support Warwickshire residents experiencing long covid

The Brunswick Hub in Shrubland Street in Leamington, which is home to the long covid support group. Photo supplied

A community group has been formed to help support residents across Warwickshire who are experiencing symptoms of long covid.

The Long Covid peer support group, which is based at the Brunswick Hub in Shrubland Street, was created in November 2021 after a successful pilot group.

The project was created by a multi-agency partnership made up of members from local authorities, health and the voluntary and community sectors.

They all identified a need for some form of support for those impacted by long covid.

Funding was sought from Warwickshire County Council to fund the project and an officer for a year delivering the service countywide.

Megan Townsend, long covid project officer, said: "The project provides a non-clinical safe space for participants to share struggles and experiences on their long covid journey with others facing the same challenges.

"The support group runs for six weeks with a supportive facilitator and then continues as a stand alone peer support group but with continued access to the help and support of the project officer if required at any stage.

"We are spreading the word about the group across Warwickshire as there are very limited resources available for those who are suffering with long covid and we therefore want to spread our work to as many people who are suffering with long covid as possible so they are able to access peer support to help improve their support network.

"The support groups offer a space for people with long covid to be themselves and share hints and tips on progress, treatments, and general experience of living with this debilitating condition in a non judgmental inclusive atmosphere."

The support group is based on what the participants would like to gain from the session.

It meets on a weekly basis and people can access support from Megan and other support companies.