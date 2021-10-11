Man arrested on suspicion of arson after fire at historic Wellesbourne pub

The fire ripped through the pub in Wellesbourne

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire ripped through a pub in Wellesbourne.

As we reported earlier, police and the fire service were called to the Stags Head in Chestnut Square around 1am this morning (Monday October 11) following multiple reports of a fire.

The fire has since been extinguished and no-one was injured, however there are a number of road closures in the area that are expected to remain for the coming days.

A 30-year-old man from Wellesbourne has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage – arson endangering life. He remains in police custody.

Detective Constable Emma Mackay said: “We are working with the fire service to establish the cause and are treating the incident as suspected arson at this time.

“A man has been arrested in connection with the fire and he is currently in police custody.

“We appreciate this is a concerning incident but thankfully no-one suffered any injuries.

“As part of our ongoing investigations, we have closed some roads and would ask for patience from local residents while we carry out further lines of enquiry.

“We’re particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of the pub between 12.30am and 1.30am this morning or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

“We would also appeal for anyone who has CCTV or doorbell footage to please get in touch with us.”