Fire rips through historic Wellesbourne pub

Fire crews from across Warwickshire have been tacking a fire at a pub in Wellesbourne.

The incident, which involved the thatched roofed Stag's Head pub in Chestnut Square, started in the early hours of this morning (Monday October 11).

Kenilworth fire station was alerted at around 1.30am. Six other fire engines were called to the scene.

Fire crews have been on the scene since the early hours of the morning (October 11)

UPDATE: Man arrested on suspicion of arson after fire at historic Wellesbourne pubA spokesperson from Kenilworth Fire Station said the incident will be ongoing for most of the day.

A road closure has been placed around the pub area.

A Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted to this incident at The Stags Head at 00.50am on October 11.

"Fire crews from across Warwickshire have been in attendance throughout the night and remain at the site.

Firefighters are likely to be on the scene throughout the day

"We initially made six fire engines available to tackle the blaze that was affecting the thatched property.

"All personnel connected to the property were quickly accounted for and crews made steady progress throughout the night in tackling the blaze and preventing any further fire spread and danger to the local community.

"We also deployed a water carrier to assist with water supply and relief crews have been in attendance this morning.

“Crews have been damping down the site today to tackle any isolated hot spots and have been using a turntable ladder to aid with these efforts.

Some road closures are in place

"The investigation as to the cause of the fire is ongoing.”

Multiple fire crews were called to the fire in Wellesbourne. Photo by Kenilworth Fire Station

