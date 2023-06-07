Register
A tribute to "dearly loved" former Leamington Mayor John Knight

John died of cancer last Thursday (June 1) and his funeral will take place later this month.
By Oliver Williams
Published 7th Jun 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 10:59 BST
Former Leamington Mayor John Knight. Picture supplied.Former Leamington Mayor John Knight. Picture supplied.
Former Leamington Mayor John Knight. Picture supplied.

Former Leamington Mayor John Knight has died.

John, who was the town’s mayor between 2014 and 2015, died from cancer last Thursday (June 1) and his funeral will take place at Oakley Wood cemetery on June 19 at 3pm.

John was dedicated to helping to strengthen the role of Leamington Town Council and spoke on its behalf at many Warwick District Council planning meetings.

His charities were the local mobility organisation and One World Link - Leamington’s friendship link with Bo In Sierra Leone.

John enjoyed walking all his life.

At the age of 61, He walked the 2,000-mile Appalachian Trail with the former chaplain of Trinity School, Fabian Radcliffe.

John’s family have said that they loved him dearly and that their memories of his sense of humour have kept them going as they prepare for his funeral.

He leaves his wife Jane, five sons and 15 grandchildren,

