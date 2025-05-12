American school bus will bring 'mobile mental health sanctuary' to Leamington this week

A bright yellow American school bus once used to ferry children to school across the USA, which is now being used in the UK as a mobile sanctuary for mental health, is coming to Leamington this week.

In a partnership for Mental Health Awareness Week 2025, real estate investment and development advisor Delancey has teamed up with wellness organisation The Zen Project

to fund and bring the Zen Bus to neighbourhoods across the UK.

This includes it coming to the Royal Priors shopping centre on Thursday (May 15) between 1pm and 4pm.

With free drop-in guided meditations, resilience workshops, practical wellness sessions and soundbaths, the initiative is designed to make wellbeing resources and

experiences accessible to communities that often go without.

Kaye Smith, co-founder of The Zen Project, said: “People are not just stressed—they’re overwhelmed.

"And many don’t know where to turn.

"That’s why we bring support straight to the street, to workplaces, to schools.

The Zen Project is about showing people that wellbeing tools can be simple, practical, and part of everyday life.”

Jamie Ritblat, founder and executive chairman of Delancey, explained why supporting this roadtrip is so important.

He said: “Supporting mental health is part of our commitment to the long-term success of the neighbourhoods where we operate.

"The Zen Bus will be visiting locations where we’re actively involved – places like Leamington, because we want to support people in these communities.

"This partnership is a reminder that property isn’t just about buildings — it’s also about helping build healthier, more connected societies.”

The find out more about the Zen Project and Zen Bus visit https://www.t-z-p.com/