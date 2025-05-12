Appeal launched against council's decision to reject Hatton care home plans

An appeal has been launched against a council’s decision to reject plans for a care home in Hatton.

The application would have seen a T-shape three-storey facility with 75 beds built just off Birmingham Road.

As well as the care home, the plans also included a new footpath that would have linked the canal towpath from the footpath in Birmingham Road.

The proposed care home location in Hatton. Photo supplied by Belmont.

The plans were rejected by councillors in 2022 and, despite starting the appeal process, Belmont withdrew the appeal in 2023.

This second application went before Warwick District Council’s planning committee on August 13.

Prior to the meeting there were around 17 objections – including ones from both Hatton and Budbrooke Parish Councils and members of the public.

In their objections, the councils said the care home would be ‘out of place’ and ‘detrimental to the character and ambience of this part of the canal conservation area’.

There were also concerns about the size and scale of the project.

Despite the objections, council planners recommended the plans get the green light, stating: "Whilst identified as inappropriate development within the Green Belt, Officers are satisfied that the applicants have provided sufficient justification to demonstrate very special circumstances.

“In addition, these circumstances also amount to public benefits that outweigh the harm to heritage assets.”

However, the planning committee did not share this view and the plans were rejected.

In the council’s reason for refusal, it said: “The application was refused contrary to the recommendation in the report because when put to the test, members believed that it did not meet the very special circumstances for development within the Green Belt, the public benefits do not outweigh the harm to Heritage Assets and the development would have a detrimental impact on the character of the Conservation Area.

"Members were also concerned about lack of public transport and lack of proximity to local amenities.”

This was the second time that the plans had come forward, with a previous application submitted by the same developer Belmont in 2020.

Now Belmont have submitted another appeal against the newest decision to the Secretary of State.

In the appeal documents, when asked for a reason why a hearing was being asked for, the applicant said: “We believe that the scheme would be best determined by a Local Hearing, and roundtable discussion.

“The site has a long planning history, but we have worked with the Authority to then be at a point of receiving officer recommendation of the scheme, before being considered at planning committee by councillors.

“All statutory consultees have been satisfied during the consideration and determination of the album, given this and the relatively small amount of public interest (12 objections) in the scheme.

"It would appear to be appropriate that Local Hearing would be the best method to test the scheme and appeal evidence before and Inspector.”

People can once again make comments, or modify/withdraw previous comments at: https://acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/

For those who do not have access to the internet, comments can be sent by post to: Caroline Tranter, The Planning Inspectorate, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Bristol, BS1 6PN.

All comments must be received by May 30 and must quote the appeal reference: APP/T3725/W/25/3362421

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/22/1410