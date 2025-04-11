Appeal launched against council's decision to reject plans for dog day care centre in Kenilworth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An appeal has been launched against a council’s decision to reject plans for a dog day care centre in Kenilworth.

The centre, which was to be called ‘Kenilwoof Canine Castle’, would have been located at a property in Turton Way.

The change of use application for the back garden included building “a summerhouse style building to house the dogs and a secondary gate to secure the dogs”.

The entrance to Turton Way in Kenilworth. Photo by Google Streetview

The decision report said: "From a noise perspective, this proposed use could lead to excessive barking due to stress, fear, anxiety, or simply wanting to play and interact with the other dogs.

"Given the close proximity of other residential dwellings and the relatively small outdoor space, it is not considered that a proposed dog day care business will be appropriate in this location as it will lead to a loss of amenity for neighbouring dwellings due to noise.”

According to the plans, the day care centre would have catered for up to six dogs and any dogs would have been on site for three-and-a-half hours during the opening hours – 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

Prior to the decision, 18 objections had been received – including one from Kenilworth Town Council – with concerns raised about noise and that the location was not appropriate due to proximity to other residents.

Now the applicant has submitted an appeal against the decision to the Secretary of State.

In the ‘statement of case’ document, the applicant said the dog carer’s experience was not taken into account.

The statement said: “The refusal was given under Part BE3 of Warwick District Councils Local Plan stating that there would be adverse impact on the amenity of nearby uses and residents.

"To add there was unsubstantiated opinions by the authority that there would be noise from the dogs whilst in the day care area.

“This is unsubstantiated as the skill of the carer / owner has not been considered with her ability to control the dogs. She has over four years’ experience in dog care as well as being qualified in dog care.

“Again, not taken into consideration is that many of the dogs in day care are familiar with each other as they are generally there the same days.

"To add to this it will also be the fact that the dogs would not be in the day care area until after their exercise / walk so the dogs will be tired from that and therefore more likely to rest than bark.”

The statement adds: “As part of the acceptance process for the dogs they will be assessed for their compatibility into the day care to ensure they will “fit” in with the other dogs. Again, this is the skill of the carer/owner. Again, not considered by the authority.”

People can once again make comments, or modify/withdraw previous comments by going to: https://acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/

For those who do not have access to the internet, comments can be sent by post to: Caroline Tranter, The Planning Inspectorate, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Bristol, BS1 6PN.

All comments must be received by May 6 and must quote appeal reference: APP/T3725/W/25/3361820

To view the application search: W/24/1050 on Warwick District Council’s planning portal.