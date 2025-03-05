Butchers in south Warwickshire village celebrate 10th anniversary

The team at Paddock Farm butchers in Brailes will be marking its 10-year anniversary.

A butchers at a south Warwickshire village shop are celebrating 10 years in business.

Warwickshire brothers Nick and Jon Francis opened Paddock Farm Butchery in Brailes in March 2015 to provide a market for their livestock, alongside meats from other local farms.

Speaking about their 10-year milestone, Nick said: “We’re so grateful to our loyal customers and the local community that has supported us over the years.

To commemorate the anniversary Paddock Farm is producing ten different kinds of sausage for the butchers counter.

"This milestone is just as much about celebrating the relationships we’ve built as it is about our farming system and the quality meats we offer.

"It all started with two Tamworth pigs at the bottom of our parents’ garden but the farm has now grown to be home to the largest herd of Tamworth pigs in the country as well as including beef cattle and laying chickens.

"In the early days we supplied only chefs as we didn’t have a retail presence – targeting Michelin-starred restaurants all around the country. And then we had the opportunity to take on this butchers shop in our local village; it was a gamechanger.”

Nick said: “We’re making everything from our famous breakfast banger, to pork and marmite, Toulouse and pork and leek.”

He added: "As we look to the future, we’re excited to continuing growing our network of customers who share our passion for great food and regenerative farming, and we’re looking forward to the next chapter of this incredible journey.”