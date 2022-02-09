Community invited to free family fun day in Warwick

St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre, in partnership with Warwick District Council, is hosting a free family fun day. Photo supplied

St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre, in partnership with Warwick District Council, is hosting a free family fun day later this month.

To celebrate the relaunch of its Active Antz sessions and bouncy castle birthday parties, the leisure centre is inviting the community to join in with a range of free activities on February 26 from 10am to 2pm.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, parents/guardians can find out more about the upcoming holiday camps with Fit for Sport, being held at St Nicholas Park in April.

St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre, in partnership with Warwick District Council, is hosting a free family fun day. Photo supplied

Gareth Wagg, contract manager for Everyone Active, said: “We’re incredibly excited to host our family fun day at St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre and welcome the local community to join us for a day of free, fun-filled activities for the whole family.

“The centre plays a pivotal part in helping the community to improve their health and wellbeing so we’re really looking forward to offering everyone the chance to engage in some free activities and benefit from all the fantastic facilities we have on offer.”

Cllr Liam Bartlett, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for culture, tourism and leisure, added: “Keeping children in our district children fit and healthy, particularly following the pandemic is hugely important to us.

"The open day is a great opportunity for families to not only enjoy some great free activities at the end of the half-term holidays, but also a chance to find out more about a wealth of year-round programmes available from the award- winning swimming lessons to school holiday camps.”