Concerns raised over state of Newbold Comyn in Leamington where cycle trails are being built

Campaigner Kate Pittel, who has written to the Courier, says the former golf course at the comyn has been “ripped up”and that the fears of many objectors to the controversial scheme were “totally ignored”

Photo credit: Kate Pittel

Work to build cycle trails at Newbold Comyn in Leamington has ‘ripped up’ parts of the green space – a protestor has said.

Campaigner Kate Pittel, who has written to the Courier, has also said that the fears of many objectors to the controversial scheme on a section of the former golf course area of the comyn were “totally ignored” by the landowner and project leader Warwick District Council (WDC).

Advertisement

She has taken photos of the parts of the area which she says have been devastated and of sections where “trees have been hacked down”.

Photo credit: Kate Pittel

Advertisement

She is also concerned that thrill-seeking mountain bike riders will dominate the tracks, which are meant to be used by cyclists of all ages.

She said: “They [WDC] told us we wouldn’t notice.

Advertisement

"’These tiny trails would blend in with the landscape, hardly visible to the naked eye’.

"’They wouldn’t change anything – we could all still use it as before’ - all lies.

Advertisement

Photo credit: Kate Pittel

"Where people loved to walk, now they can’t.

Advertisement

"Where people loved the view, it no longer exists.

"Where people loved the peace and quiet, that will change forever.”

Advertisement

WDC has temporarily suspended construction on part of the new trail ‘due to ecological concerns’.

Photo credit: Kate Pittel

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kate is demanding councillors meet her and other objectors to address their concerns.

She said: “I challenge our councillors to meet with us.

Advertisement

"Explain why our views were ignored, why our survey responses were treated with disdain, and why you’ve ripped up our precious green space.

"If you care about the community you supposedly serve then speak to us.”

Advertisement

Planning permission for the cycle trails and associated hub was granted at a meeting in May 2021 but the public response at the time was mixed with many residents objecting and raising concerns about the amount of greenbelt land the trails would cover.