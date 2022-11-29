Ecological concerns halt work on cycle trail section at Newbold Comyn in Leamington

Warwick District Council has temporarily suspended construction on part of the new trail while a specialist team investigates

Plans for the bicycle tracks. Picture supplied.

Work on a section of a new cycle trail at Newbold Comyn in Leamington has been temporarily suspended due to ecological concerns, Warwick District Council has said.

The council’s ecology team is leading investigations and the relevant regulatory body has been engaged.

Advertisement

Councillor Andrew Day, leader of the council, said: “Works in this beautiful and ecologically important area must be carried out with the utmost

Newbold Comyn in Leamington. Picture supplied.

Advertisement

care.

"Our contractors are taking appropriate steps to protect the local ecology and I’m pleased that that the checks and balances that have been put in place are proving the required protection measures.”

Advertisement

Following consultation with the ecologists, permission has been given to continue work on the other areas of the Newbold Comyn cycle trails site.

A further update will be provided by the council following the outcome of the investigation.

Advertisement

Planning permission for the cycle trails and associated hub was granted in May 2021 but the public response at the time was mixed with many residents objecting and raising concerns about the amount of greenbelt land the trails would cover.

WDC, the landowner and project leader announced that construction would take place to create the trails on a small section of the former golf course area of the comyn from early October.

Advertisement

The project is being funded by a £423,500 grant from Sport England and British Cycling through the Places to Ride fund.